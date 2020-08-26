Is a Correction Looming Ahead? Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc. (QLGN)

Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLGN) went up by 7.79% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $30.75 and move down -517.47%, while QLGN stocks collected -11.07% of loss with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/20/20 that Qualigen Therapeutics Announces Issuance of STARS(TM) Technology Patent by the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office

Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLGN) Worth an Investment?

Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: QLGN) The 36 Months beta value for QLGN stocks is at -0.38, while 0 of the analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc. stocks as a “buy” while 0 as overweight, 1 rated it as hold and 0 as sell. The average price we get from analysts is $175.00 which is -$4.98 below current price. QLGN currently has a short float of 17.24% and public float of 4.69M with average trading volume of 2.38M shares.

QLGN Market Performance

QLGN stocks went down by -11.07% for the week, with the monthly drop of -7.09% and a quarterly performance of -22.19%, while its annual performance rate touched -80.28%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -9.31% for QLGN stocks with the simple moving average of -21.60% for the last 200 days.

QLGN Stocks -0.32% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought QLGN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -83.80% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 11.36%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 7.83%, while the shares sank at the distance of -1.39% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by +1.43% upper at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, QLGN went down by -11.07%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of -23.41% of losses for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $5.49. In addition, Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc. saw 17.94% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further gains.