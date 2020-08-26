Search
Home Business
Business

Is a Correction Looming Ahead? Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc. (QLGN)

by Denise Gardner

Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLGN) went up by 7.79% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $30.75 and move down -517.47%, while QLGN stocks collected -11.07% of loss with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/20/20 that Qualigen Therapeutics Announces Issuance of STARS(TM) Technology Patent by the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now. 

Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLGN) Worth an Investment?

Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: QLGN) The 36 Months beta value for QLGN stocks is at -0.38, while 0 of the analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc. stocks as a “buy” while 0 as overweight, 1 rated it as hold and 0 as sell. The average price we get from analysts is $175.00 which is -$4.98 below current price. QLGN currently has a short float of 17.24% and public float of 4.69M with average trading volume of 2.38M shares.

QLGN Market Performance

QLGN stocks went down by -11.07% for the week, with the monthly drop of -7.09% and a quarterly performance of -22.19%, while its annual performance rate touched -80.28%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -9.31% for QLGN stocks with the simple moving average of -21.60% for the last 200 days.

QLGN Stocks -0.32% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought QLGN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -83.80% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 11.36%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 7.83%, while the shares sank at the distance of -1.39% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by +1.43% upper at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, QLGN went down by -11.07%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of -23.41% of losses for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $5.49. In addition, Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc. saw 17.94% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further gains.

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now. 

Previous articleRiding the Trend or Protecting Profits: Schrodinger, Inc. (SDGR)
Next articleHere’s How One Should Trade United Natural Foods, Inc. (UNFI) Now

Related Articles

Trending

Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (MCRB) future in Healthcare Sector

Nicola Day - 0
Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) went up by 6.56% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $33.00 and move...
Hot Stocks

Buy or Sell Bionano Genomics, Inc. (BNGO) Stock Now? Don’t Try to Be a Top Gun

Melissa Arnold - 0
Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO) went up by 9.07% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $4.70 and move...
Companies

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (HLX) and the Battle of Fundamental vs. Technical

Denise Gardner - 0
Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) went up by 0.26% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $10.00...

Latest Posts

Trending

Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (MCRB) future in Healthcare Sector

Nicola Day - 0
Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) went up by 6.56% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $33.00 and move...
View Post
Hot Stocks

Buy or Sell Bionano Genomics, Inc. (BNGO) Stock Now? Don’t Try to Be a Top Gun

Melissa Arnold - 0
Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO) went up by 9.07% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $4.70 and move...
View Post
Companies

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (HLX) and the Battle of Fundamental vs. Technical

Denise Gardner - 0
Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) went up by 0.26% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $10.00...
View Post
Business

BIO-key International, Inc. (BKYI) Chart Is Flashing Mixed Signals

Ethane Eddington - 0
BIO-key International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BKYI) went up by 3.59% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $2.58 and move...
View Post
Trending

Here’s Our Rant About Thor Industries, Inc. (THO)

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) went down by -5.23% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $121.33 and move...
View Post

Hot Stocks

Hot Stocks

Buy or Sell Bionano Genomics, Inc. (BNGO) Stock Now? Don’t Try to Be a Top Gun

Melissa Arnold - 0
Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO) went up by 9.07% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $4.70 and move...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Here’s a Way to Trade Athersys, Inc. (ATHX)

Nicola Day - 0
Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX) went up by 5.91% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $4.38 and move down...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Time to Pay a Little Attention to Moderna, Inc. (MRNA) Again

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) went up by 2.11% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $95.21 and move down...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Premier, Inc. (PINC) Plans and Analysts Expectations

Ethane Eddington - 0
Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) went down by -4.12% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $39.70 and move down...
Read more
Hot Stocks

– 30.105 – 34.2112: is It Good Range to Buy The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (HAIN)?

Denise Gardner - 0
The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) went down by -8.10% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $34.53...
Read more

Business

Business

BIO-key International, Inc. (BKYI) Chart Is Flashing Mixed Signals

Ethane Eddington - 0
BIO-key International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BKYI) went up by 3.59% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $2.58 and move...
Read more
Business

Is a Correction Looming Ahead? Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc. (QLGN)

Denise Gardner - 0
Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLGN) went up by 7.79% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $30.75 and move...
Read more
Business

Why Do Investors Care About GoPro, Inc. (GPRO)

Melissa Arnold - 0
GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) went down by -2.32% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $5.79 and move down...
Read more
Business

It’s Time Again to Look deep into books of Waitr Holdings Inc. (WTRH)

Nicola Day - 0
Waitr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:WTRH) went up by 2.24% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $5.85 and move...
Read more
Business

Will Brunswick Corporation (BC) Remain Competitive?

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC) went down by -2.42% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $73.99 and move down...
Read more

Companies

Companies

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (HLX) and the Battle of Fundamental vs. Technical

Denise Gardner - 0
Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) went up by 0.26% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $10.00...
Read more
Companies

Here’s How One Should Trade United Natural Foods, Inc. (UNFI) Now

Melissa Arnold - 0
United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) went down by -3.80% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $23.38 and...
Read more
Companies

Why Investors Need To Watch Hecla Mining Company (HL)?

Nicola Day - 0
Hecla Mining Company (NYSE:HL) went down by -4.57% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $6.79 and move...
Read more
Companies

Walk through Financial Numbers of Sonos, Inc. (SONO)

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) went up by 0.22% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $17.83 and move down...
Read more
Companies

Analyzing Future Direction of Infinera Corporation (INFN): Next Earning Report on 11/04/2020

Ethane Eddington - 0
Infinera Corporation (NASDAQ:INFN) went up by 1.01% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $9.25 and move down...
Read more

Quick Links