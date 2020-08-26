Here’s a Way to Trade American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (AEO)

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) went down by -0.99% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $18.01 and move down -62.99%, while AEO stocks collected -2.47% of loss with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/19/20 that AEO Inc. to Report Second Quarter 2020 Results on September 9(th)

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) Worth an Investment?

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE: AEO) The 36 Months beta value for AEO stocks is at 1.19, while 7 of the analysts out of 17 who provided ratings for American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. stocks as a “buy” while 1 as overweight, 7 rated it as hold and 1 as sell. The average price we get from analysts is $13.26 which is $2.27 above current price. AEO currently has a short float of 23.51% and public float of 153.80M with average trading volume of 7.80M shares.

AEO Market Performance

AEO stocks went down by -2.47% for the week, with the monthly jump of 15.34% and a quarterly performance of 7.28%, while its annual performance rate touched -31.92%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.19% for AEO stocks with the simple moving average of -6.01% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AEO stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for AEO shares by setting it to “Overweight”. The predicted price for AEO socks in the upcoming period according to JP Morgan is $17 based on the research report published on August 12, 2020.

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AEO stock at the price of $14, previously predicting the value of $12. The rating they have provided for AEO stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on July 30, 2020.

Morgan Stanley gave “ Equal-Weight” rating to AEO stocks, setting the target price at $11 in the report published on June 4, 2020.

AEO Stocks 0.55% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AEO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -38.65% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 5.09%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 4.68%, while the shares surge at the distance of +12.76% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by -7.84% lower at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, AEO went down by -2.47%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of -33.43% of losses for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $11.09. In addition, American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. saw -24.83% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further losses.

AEO Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (AEO), starting from Kessler Charles F, who sold 35,000 shares at the price of $10.50 back on Jun 02. After this action, Rushing now owns 87,047 shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc., valued at $367,500 with the latest closing price.

Kessler Charles F, the Global Brand President-AE of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc., sold 70,000 shares at the value of $6.87 during a trade that took place back on Apr 03, which means that Kessler Charles F is holding 110,015 shares at the value of $480,900 based on the most recent closing price.

AEO Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at +7.28 for the present operating margin and +31.18 for gross margin. The net margin for American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. stands at +4.44. Total capital return value is set at 15.17, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.97. Equity return holds the value -9.00%, with -3.10% for asset returns.

Based on American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (AEO), the company’s capital structure generated 128.29 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 56.20.

The value for Enterprise to Sales is 0.85 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.44. The receivables turnover for American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. is 40.54 with the total asset turnover at the value of 1.51. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.39.