Growth Curve Analysis: Nordstrom, Inc. (JWN) grow 9.98% in last 30 days

Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) went down by -0.19% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $43.37 and move down -179.09%, while JWN stocks collected 0.58% of gains with the last five trading sessions.

Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) Worth an Investment?

Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE: JWN) The 36 Months beta value for JWN stocks is at 1.40, while 3 of the analysts out of 22 who provided ratings for Nordstrom, Inc. stocks as a “buy” while 0 as overweight, 15 rated it as hold and 3 as sell. The average price we get from analysts is $18.56 which is $3.96 above current price. JWN currently has a short float of 41.30% and public float of 105.71M with average trading volume of 10.12M shares.

JWN Market Performance

JWN stocks went up by 0.58% for the week, with the monthly jump of 9.98% and a quarterly performance of -20.88%, while its annual performance rate touched -46.14%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.46% for JWN stocks with the simple moving average of -40.02% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for JWN stocks, with Telsey Advisory Group repeating the rating for JWN shares by setting it to “Market Perform”. The predicted price for JWN socks in the upcoming period according to Telsey Advisory Group is $18 based on the research report published on July 8, 2020.

Telsey Advisory Group, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see JWN stock at the price of $21, previously predicting the value of $18. The rating they have provided for JWN stocks is “Market Perform” according to the report published on May 29, 2020.

Telsey Advisory Group gave “Market Perform” rating to JWN stocks, setting the target price at $18 in the report published on May 26, 2020.

JWN Stocks -1.40% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought JWN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Nordstrom, Inc. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -64.17% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 5.48%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 5.15%, while the shares surge at the distance of +9.28% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by -10.02% lower at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, JWN went up by +0.58%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of -58.15% of losses for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $15.53. In addition, Nordstrom, Inc. saw -62.03% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further losses.

JWN Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at Nordstrom, Inc. (JWN), starting from NORDSTROM ERIK B, who sold 16,486 shares at the price of $24.42 back on Mar 11. After this action, Rushing now owns 2,619,648 shares of Nordstrom, Inc., valued at $402,506 with the latest closing price.

NORDSTROM PETER E, the Pres. & Chief Brand Officer of Nordstrom, Inc., sold 18,030 shares at the value of $24.42 during a trade that took place back on Mar 11, which means that NORDSTROM PETER E is holding 2,504,491 shares at the value of $440,202 based on the most recent closing price.

JWN Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at +5.26 for the present operating margin and +36.02 for gross margin. The net margin for Nordstrom, Inc. stands at +3.20. Total capital return value is set at 17.10, while invested capital returns managed to touch 10.93. Equity return holds the value -8.30%, with -0.60% for asset returns.

Based on Nordstrom, Inc. (JWN), the company’s capital structure generated 501.02 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 83.36. Total debt to assets is settled at the value of 50.37 with long-term debt to equity ratio rests at 5.40 and long-term debt to capital is 464.86.

The value for Enterprise to Sales is 0.63 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.50. The receivables turnover for Nordstrom, Inc. is 94.95 with the total asset turnover at the value of 1.76. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.92.