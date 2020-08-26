Search
Geron Corporation (GERN) – the Stock that lost -3.30% this week!

by Ethane Eddington

Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN) went up by 6.02% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $2.40 and move down -36.36%, while GERN stocks collected -3.30% of loss with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/20/20 that Geron Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

GERN Market Performance

GERN stocks went down by -3.30% for the week, with the monthly drop of -2.76% and a quarterly performance of 7.32%, while its annual performance rate touched 27.54%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 3.56% for GERN stocks with the simple moving average of 19.92% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GERN stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for GERN shares by setting it to “Buy”. The predicted price for GERN socks in the upcoming period according to Stifel is $3 based on the research report published on August 3, 2020.

B. Riley FBR, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see GERN stock at the price of $4. The rating they have provided for GERN stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on November 19, 2019.

H.C. Wainwright gave “Buy” rating to GERN stocks, setting the target price at $4 in the report published on September 3, 2019.

GERN Stocks -6.07% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GERN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Geron Corporation was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -26.67% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 5.91%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 6.06%, while the shares surge at the distance of +0.57% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by +4.76% upper at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, GERN went down by -3.30%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of +18.52% of gains for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $1.7000. In addition, Geron Corporation saw 29.41% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further gains.

GERN Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at Geron Corporation (GERN), starting from O’Farrell Elizabeth G., who bought 17,441 shares at the price of $1.73 back on Aug 21. After this action, Rushing now owns 19,641 shares of Geron Corporation, valued at $30,173 with the latest closing price.

O’Farrell Elizabeth G., the Director of Geron Corporation, bought 2,200 shares at the value of $1.34 during a trade that took place back on Jan 10, which means that O’Farrell Elizabeth G. is holding 2,200 shares at the value of $2,948 based on the most recent closing price.

GERN Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at -15761.96 for the present operating margin. The net margin for Geron Corporation stands at -14901.74. Total capital return value is set at -45.97, while invested capital returns managed to touch -43.51. Equity return holds the value -46.40%, with -40.90% for asset returns.

Based on Geron Corporation (GERN), the company’s capital structure generated 1.89 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 1.85.

The value for Enterprise to Sales is 264.30 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for Geron Corporation is 0.47 with the total asset turnover at the value of 0.00. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.03.

Quick Links