Fastenal Company (FAST) Everything Investors Need To Know

Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) went up by 0.02% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $48.89 and move down -2.09%, while FAST stocks collected -0.37% of loss with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/19/20 that Fastenal Named the Official Maintenance, Repair and Operations Partner of the NHL

Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) Worth an Investment?

Fastenal Company (NASDAQ: FAST) scored price to earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 33.00 times of increase in earnings at the present.

FAST Market Performance

FAST stocks went down by -0.37% for the week, with the monthly jump of 3.61% and a quarterly performance of 18.13%, while its annual performance rate touched 61.08%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.43% for FAST stocks with the simple moving average of 24.63% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FAST stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for FAST shares by setting it to “Buy”. The predicted price for FAST socks in the upcoming period according to Deutsche Bank is $50 based on the research report published on July 2, 2020.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see FAST stock at the price of $34. The rating they have provided for FAST stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on June 23, 2020.

JP Morgan gave “ Underweight” rating to FAST stocks, setting the target price at $26 in the report published on April 7, 2020.

FAST Stocks 6.34% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FAST to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Fastenal Company was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -2.05% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 1.76%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 1.80%, while the shares surge at the distance of +5.55% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by +17.64% upper at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, FAST went down by -0.37%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of +28.94% of gains for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $47.81. In addition, Fastenal Company saw 29.61% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further gains.

FAST Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at Fastenal Company (FAST), starting from Heise Rita J., who sold 4,000 shares at the price of $48.07 back on Aug 20. After this action, Rushing now owns 20,000 shares of Fastenal Company, valued at $192,280 with the latest closing price.

Watts Jeffery Michael, the Executive Vice-President of Fastenal Company, sold 5,000 shares at the value of $48.20 during a trade that took place back on Aug 12, which means that Watts Jeffery Michael is holding 0 shares at the value of $241,002 based on the most recent closing price.

FAST Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at +19.80 for the present operating margin and +47.16 for gross margin. The net margin for Fastenal Company stands at +14.83. Total capital return value is set at 34.86, while invested capital returns managed to touch 26.56. Equity return holds the value 31.20%, with 21.30% for asset returns.

Based on Fastenal Company (FAST), the company’s capital structure generated 22.16 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 18.14. Total debt to assets is settled at the value of 15.54 with long-term debt to equity ratio rests at 75.97 and long-term debt to capital is 18.39.

The value for Enterprise to Sales is 4.06 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.03. The receivables turnover for Fastenal Company is 7.33 with the total asset turnover at the value of 1.50. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.51.