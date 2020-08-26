eBay Inc. (EBAY) set up for great things

eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) went down by -1.24% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $61.06 and move down -5.19%, while EBAY stocks collected 1.79% of gains with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/24/20 that Together with eBay, Renowned Street Artist Buff Monster Releases Exclusive Melty Misfits Card Pack

eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Worth an Investment?

eBay Inc. (NASDAQ: EBAY) scored price to earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 21.21 times of increase in earnings at the present.

EBAY Market Performance

EBAY stocks went up by 1.79% for the week, with the monthly jump of 1.43% and a quarterly performance of 31.48%, while its annual performance rate touched 47.34%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 3.27% for EBAY stocks with the simple moving average of 40.15% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EBAY stocks, with CFRA repeating the rating for EBAY shares by setting it to “Hold”. The predicted price for EBAY socks in the upcoming period according to CFRA is $25 based on the research report published on August 20, 2020.

Deutsche Bank, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see EBAY stock at the price of $57. The rating they have provided for EBAY stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on June 26, 2020.

Jefferies gave “ Hold” rating to EBAY stocks, setting the target price at $52 in the report published on June 10, 2020.

EBAY Stocks 5.71% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EBAY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, eBay Inc. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -4.93% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 2.44%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 1.94%, while the shares surge at the distance of +3.02% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by +21.22% upper at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, EBAY went up by +1.79%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of +66.38% of gains for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $56.29. In addition, eBay Inc. saw 60.76% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further gains.

EBAY Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at eBay Inc. (EBAY), starting from Lee Jae Hyun, who sold 20,000 shares at the price of $58.35 back on Aug 21. After this action, Rushing now owns 265,796 shares of eBay Inc., valued at $1,167,078 with the latest closing price.

Doerger Brian J., the VP, Chief Accounting Officer of eBay Inc., sold 8,142 shares at the value of $58.78 during a trade that took place back on Aug 21, which means that Doerger Brian J. is holding 22,610 shares at the value of $478,604 based on the most recent closing price.

EBAY Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at +21.62 for the present operating margin and +76.15 for gross margin. The net margin for eBay Inc. stands at +16.72. Total capital return value is set at 17.29, while invested capital returns managed to touch 14.89. Equity return holds the value 180.10%, with 26.50% for asset returns.

Based on eBay Inc. (EBAY), the company’s capital structure generated 293.45 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 74.58. Total debt to assets is settled at the value of 46.34 with long-term debt to equity ratio rests at 7.45 and long-term debt to capital is 251.92.

EBITDA value lies at +976.00 M with total debt to EBITDA carrying the value of 2.59. The value for Enterprise to Sales is 3.41 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.23. The receivables turnover for eBay Inc. is 7.90 with the total asset turnover at the value of 0.52. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.16.