DocuSign, Inc. (DOCU) – the Stock that lost -2.09% this week!

by Ethane Eddington

DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) went up by 0.29% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $229.83 and move down -12.06%, while DOCU stocks collected -2.09% of loss with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/24/20 that DocuSign welcomes former Microsoft and tech industry veteran as CTO

DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Worth an Investment?

DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) 10 of the analysts out of 18 who provided ratings for DocuSign, Inc. stocks as a “buy” while 0 as overweight, 7 rated it as hold and 1 as sell. The average price we get from analysts is $188.58 which is -$19.61 below current price. DOCU currently has a short float of 4.87% and public float of 170.99M with average trading volume of 5.13M shares.

DOCU Market Performance

DOCU stocks went down by -2.09% for the week, with the monthly jump of 4.49% and a quarterly performance of 62.08%, while its annual performance rate touched 353.44%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -1.73% for DOCU stocks with the simple moving average of 76.19% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DOCU stocks, with RBC Capital Mkts repeating the rating for DOCU shares by setting it to “Outperform”. The predicted price for DOCU socks in the upcoming period according to RBC Capital Mkts is $210 based on the research report published on July 2, 2020.

Oppenheimer, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DOCU stock at the price of $200. The rating they have provided for DOCU stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on June 25, 2020.

Wells Fargo gave “Equal Weight” rating to DOCU stocks, setting the target price at $160 in the report published on June 23, 2020.

DOCU Stocks 5.48% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DOCU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, DocuSign, Inc. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -10.76% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 4.55%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 4.08%, while the shares surge at the distance of +4.25% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by +26.06% upper at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, DOCU went down by -2.09%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of +213.55% of gains for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $209.13. In addition, DocuSign, Inc. saw 176.74% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further gains.

DOCU Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DocuSign, Inc. (DOCU), starting from OLRICH SCOTT V., who sold 5,800 shares at the price of $193.08 back on Aug 12. After this action, Rushing now owns 394,317 shares of DocuSign, Inc., valued at $1,119,873 with the latest closing price.

Alhadeff Loren, the Chief Revenue Officer of DocuSign, Inc., sold 5,000 shares at the value of $193.02 during a trade that took place back on Aug 12, which means that Alhadeff Loren is holding 162,293 shares at the value of $965,095 based on the most recent closing price.

DOCU Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at -19.87 for the present operating margin and +73.79 for gross margin. The net margin for DocuSign, Inc. stands at -21.39. Total capital return value is set at -17.20, while invested capital returns managed to touch -18.69. Equity return holds the value -38.20%, with -11.40% for asset returns.

Based on DocuSign, Inc. (DOCU), the company’s capital structure generated 118.70 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 54.27. Total debt to assets is settled at the value of 34.29 with long-term debt to equity ratio rests at -6.61 and long-term debt to capital is 114.90.

The value for Enterprise to Sales is 14.24 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.05. The receivables turnover for DocuSign, Inc. is 4.47 with the total asset turnover at the value of 0.56. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.34.

Quick Links