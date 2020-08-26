Search
CohBar, Inc. (CWBR) Chart Is Flashing Mixed Signals

by Ethane Eddington

CohBar, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWBR) went down by -31.60% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $4.25 and move down -329.29%, while CWBR stocks collected 5.88% of gains with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 2 hours ago that CohBar Announces Pricing of $15.0 Million Public Offering of Common Stock and Warrants

CWBR Market Performance

CWBR stocks went up by 5.88% for the week, with the monthly drop of -2.70% and a quarterly performance of -44.62%, while its annual performance rate touched -1.37%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -36.13% for CWBR stocks with the simple moving average of -48.21% for the last 200 days.

CWBR Stocks -41.64% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CWBR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, CohBar, Inc. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -76.82% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 7.56%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 5.43%, while the shares sank at the distance of -32.05% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by -58.89% lower at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, CWBR went down by -28.14%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of -47.43% of losses for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $1.5187. In addition, CohBar, Inc. saw -10.00% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further losses.

CWBR Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CohBar, Inc. (CWBR), starting from Cundy Kenneth C, who sold 10,000 shares at the price of $1.90 back on Aug 06. After this action, Rushing now owns 10,000 shares of CohBar, Inc., valued at $19,000 with the latest closing price.

CWBR Stock Fundamentals

Based on CohBar, Inc. (CWBR), the company’s capital structure generated 41.25 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 29.20. Total debt to assets is settled at the value of 24.80 with long-term debt to equity ratio rests at -16.73 and long-term debt to capital is 41.25.

