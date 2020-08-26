Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (CBOE) most recent report reveals some hints about its future

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (AMEX:CBOE) went down by -2.25% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $127.93 and move down -41.2%, while CBOE stocks collected 0.47% of gains with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/18/20 that Cboe Global Markets Sees Strong Debut for New Mini VIX Futures

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (AMEX:CBOE) Worth an Investment?

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (AMEX: CBOE) scored price to earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 19.89 times of increase in earnings at the present.

CBOE Market Performance

CBOE stocks went up by 0.47% for the week, with the monthly jump of 3.74% and a quarterly performance of -11.75%, while its annual performance rate touched -24.94%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 2.87% for CBOE stocks with the simple moving average of -13.56% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (AMEX:CBOE)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CBOE stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for CBOE shares by setting it to “Neutral”. The predicted price for CBOE socks in the upcoming period according to Piper Sandler is $97 based on the research report published on July 7, 2020.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CBOE stock at the price of $88, previously predicting the value of $100. The rating they have provided for CBOE stocks is “Sell” according to the report published on June 23, 2020.

JP Morgan gave “ Neutral” rating to CBOE stocks, setting the target price at $101 in the report published on June 2, 2020.

CBOE Stocks -1.29% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CBOE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Cboe Global Markets, Inc. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -29.18% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 2.83%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 2.63%, while the shares surge at the distance of +3.63% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by -10.39% lower at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, CBOE went up by +0.47%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of -21.49% of losses for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $88.23. In addition, Cboe Global Markets, Inc. saw -24.50% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further losses.

CBOE Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (CBOE), starting from Sexton John P, who sold 2,237 shares at the price of $123.50 back on Feb 26. After this action, Rushing now owns 16,538 shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc., valued at $276,270 with the latest closing price.

Froetscher Janet P, the Director of Cboe Global Markets, Inc., sold 8,000 shares at the value of $124.36 during a trade that took place back on Feb 26, which means that Froetscher Janet P is holding 12,405 shares at the value of $994,880 based on the most recent closing price.

CBOE Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at +21.95 for the present operating margin and +38.47 for gross margin. The net margin for Cboe Global Markets, Inc. stands at +14.93. Total capital return value is set at 12.53, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.85.

Based on Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (CBOE), the company’s capital structure generated 27.51 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 21.57. Total debt to assets is settled at the value of 17.85 with long-term debt to equity ratio rests at 15.49 and long-term debt to capital is 27.25.

The value for Enterprise to Sales is 5.62 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.07. The receivables turnover for Cboe Global Markets, Inc. is 7.58 with the total asset turnover at the value of 0.47.