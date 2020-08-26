Search
Home Business
Business

Carver Bancorp, Inc. (CARV) and the Battle of Fundamental vs. Technical

by Denise Gardner

Carver Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARV) went up by 6.26% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $22.97 and move down -256.12%, while CARV stocks collected -4.44% of loss with the last five trading sessions. Barron's reported on 06/22/20 that Trading Surges in Stocks of 2 Companies Focused on Black Americans

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now. 

Carver Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARV) Worth an Investment?

Carver Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: CARV) The 36 Months beta value for CARV stocks is at 1.81, while 1 of the analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Carver Bancorp, Inc. stocks as a “buy” while 0 as overweight, 0 rated it as hold and 0 as sell. The average price we get from analysts is $300.00 which is -$6.45 below current price. CARV currently has a short float of 10.44% and public float of 0.48M with average trading volume of 2.21M shares.

CARV Market Performance

CARV stocks went down by -4.44% for the week, with the monthly jump of 9.88% and a quarterly performance of 258.33%, while its annual performance rate touched 98.46%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 1.86% for CARV stocks with the simple moving average of 91.07% for the last 200 days.

CARV Stocks -1.97% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CARV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Carver Bancorp, Inc. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -71.92% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 13.01%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 9.37%, while the shares surge at the distance of +9.32% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by +220.70% upper at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, CARV went down by -4.44%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of +122.41% of gains for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $6.36. In addition, Carver Bancorp, Inc. saw 165.32% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further gains.

CARV Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at -21.38 for the present operating margin. The net margin for Carver Bancorp, Inc. stands at -21.38. Equity return holds the value -118.90%, with -0.80% for asset returns.

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now. 

Previous articleVerizon Communications Inc. (VZ) Chart Is Flashing Mixed Signals
Next articleBuy or Sell SVMK Inc. (SVMK) Stock Now? Don’t Try to Be a Top Gun

Related Articles

Hot Stocks

Why The Kraft Heinz Company (KHC) Is in Such attractive Condition: Rise 0.80%

Nicola Day - 0
The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) went up by 0.80% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $36.37 and...
Companies

A Lesson to Learn: Amphenol Corporation (APH) Jump 0.15%

Melissa Arnold - 0
Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) went up by 0.15% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $111.40 and move down...
Business

Price Trends About Robert Half International Inc. (RHI) You Should Know

Denise Gardner - 0
Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) went down by -2.56% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $63.84 and...

Latest Posts

Hot Stocks

Why The Kraft Heinz Company (KHC) Is in Such attractive Condition: Rise 0.80%

Nicola Day - 0
The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) went up by 0.80% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $36.37 and...
View Post
Companies

A Lesson to Learn: Amphenol Corporation (APH) Jump 0.15%

Melissa Arnold - 0
Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) went up by 0.15% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $111.40 and move down...
View Post
Business

Price Trends About Robert Half International Inc. (RHI) You Should Know

Denise Gardner - 0
Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) went down by -2.56% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $63.84 and...
View Post
Trending

ON Semiconductor Corporation (ON): All the Basics You Need to Know

Ethane Eddington - 0
ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON) went up by 0.96% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $25.92 and move...
View Post
Hot Stocks

Growth Myths About Agilent Technologies, Inc. (A) You Probably Still Believe

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) went up by 0.76% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $99.40 and move...
View Post

Hot Stocks

Hot Stocks

Why The Kraft Heinz Company (KHC) Is in Such attractive Condition: Rise 0.80%

Nicola Day - 0
The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) went up by 0.80% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $36.37 and...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Growth Myths About Agilent Technologies, Inc. (A) You Probably Still Believe

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) went up by 0.76% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $99.40 and move...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Why Momentum Investors Should Watch ChampionX Corporation (CHX)

Ethane Eddington - 0
ChampionX Corporation (NYSE:CHX) changed by 0.00% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $34.80 and move down -231.11%,...
Read more
Hot Stocks

US Foods Holding Corp. (USFD) – good time to look at fundamentals

Denise Gardner - 0
US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) went down by -1.46% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $43.10 and...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Physicians Realty Trust (DOC) Gains 5.23% in one Year: What’s Next?

Melissa Arnold - 0
Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) went up by 1.22% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $20.78 and move...
Read more

Business

Business

Price Trends About Robert Half International Inc. (RHI) You Should Know

Denise Gardner - 0
Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) went down by -2.56% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $63.84 and...
Read more
Business

Technical Traders Must Watch Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (ORC)

Melissa Arnold - 0
Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC) went down by -1.91% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $6.89 and...
Read more
Business

KeyCorp (KEY) set up for great things

Nicola Day - 0
KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) went up by 0.97% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $20.52 and move down -64.03%,...
Read more
Business

Is Kimco Realty Corporation (KIM) A ‘Must-Own’ Growth Stock?

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM) went down by -0.25% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $21.86 and move...
Read more
Business

Why C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (CHRW) Shares Are Dropping After Recent Events

Ethane Eddington - 0
C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) went down by -0.44% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $99.22 and...
Read more

Companies

Companies

A Lesson to Learn: Amphenol Corporation (APH) Jump 0.15%

Melissa Arnold - 0
Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) went up by 0.15% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $111.40 and move down...
Read more
Companies

What SITE Centers Corp. (SITC) Doesn’t Want You to Know

Nicola Day - 0
SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) went down by -0.38% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $15.85 and move...
Read more
Companies

Is Teradyne, Inc. (TER) a good SWING-TRADE Candidate?

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) went up by 1.37% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $93.44 and move down...
Read more
Companies

Danaher Corporation (DHR) – the Stock that lost -0.05% this week!

Ethane Eddington - 0
Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) went up by 0.98% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $209.38 and move down...
Read more
Companies

Understanding the Risk vs Reward for Oracle Corporation (ORCL)

Denise Gardner - 0
Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) went up by 0.14% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $57.84 and move down...
Read more

Quick Links