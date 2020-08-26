Carver Bancorp, Inc. (CARV) and the Battle of Fundamental vs. Technical

Carver Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARV) went up by 6.26% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $22.97 and move down -256.12%, while CARV stocks collected -4.44% of loss with the last five trading sessions. Barron's reported on 06/22/20 that Trading Surges in Stocks of 2 Companies Focused on Black Americans

Carver Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARV) Worth an Investment?

Carver Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: CARV) The 36 Months beta value for CARV stocks is at 1.81, while 1 of the analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Carver Bancorp, Inc. stocks as a “buy” while 0 as overweight, 0 rated it as hold and 0 as sell. The average price we get from analysts is $300.00 which is -$6.45 below current price. CARV currently has a short float of 10.44% and public float of 0.48M with average trading volume of 2.21M shares.

CARV Market Performance

CARV stocks went down by -4.44% for the week, with the monthly jump of 9.88% and a quarterly performance of 258.33%, while its annual performance rate touched 98.46%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 1.86% for CARV stocks with the simple moving average of 91.07% for the last 200 days.

CARV Stocks -1.97% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CARV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Carver Bancorp, Inc. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -71.92% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 13.01%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 9.37%, while the shares surge at the distance of +9.32% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by +220.70% upper at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, CARV went down by -4.44%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of +122.41% of gains for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $6.36. In addition, Carver Bancorp, Inc. saw 165.32% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further gains.

CARV Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at -21.38 for the present operating margin. The net margin for Carver Bancorp, Inc. stands at -21.38. Equity return holds the value -118.90%, with -0.80% for asset returns.