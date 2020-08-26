Search
Buy or Sell Collier Creek Holdings (CCH) Stock Now? Don’t Try to Be a Top Gun

by Melissa Arnold

Collier Creek Holdings (NYSE:CCH) went up by 7.91% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $14.71 and move up 1.93%, while CCH stocks collected 8.30% of gains with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/19/20 that Collier Creek Holdings Announces Extraordinary General Meeting Teleconference Details

Collier Creek Holdings (NYSE:CCH) Worth an Investment?

Collier Creek Holdings (NYSE: CCH) scored price to earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 267.86 times of increase in earnings at the present.

CCH Market Performance

CCH stocks went up by 8.30% for the week, with the monthly jump of 11.11% and a quarterly performance of 38.89%, while its annual performance rate touched 49.25%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 9.12% for CCH stocks with the simple moving average of 32.10% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on Collier Creek Holdings (NYSE:CCH)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CCH stocks, with DA Davidson repeating the rating for CCH shares by setting it to “Buy”. The predicted price for CCH socks in the upcoming period according to DA Davidson is $17 based on the research report published on July 2, 2020.

CCH Stocks 8.97% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CCH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Collier Creek Holdings was able to take a rebound, for now settling with 1.97% of profit for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 3.30%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 3.81%, while the shares surge at the distance of +11.11% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by +8.77% upper at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, CCH went up by +8.30%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of +47.06% of gains for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $13.82. In addition, Collier Creek Holdings saw 45.91% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further gains.

