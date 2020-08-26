Axon Enterprise, Inc. (AAXN) future in Industrials Sector

Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAXN) went up by 2.38% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $104.90 and move down -23.08%, while AAXN stocks collected 7.41% of gains with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 16 hours ago that Axon Partners with Fotokite to Offer Fully Autonomous Drone Technology to Law Enforcement via Axon Air Program

Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAXN) Worth an Investment?

Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ: AAXN) The 36 Months beta value for AAXN stocks is at 0.59, while 7 of the analysts out of 13 who provided ratings for Axon Enterprise, Inc. stocks as a “buy” while 1 as overweight, 5 rated it as hold and 0 as sell. The average price we get from analysts is $104.00 which is $17.21 above current price. AAXN currently has a short float of 6.95% and public float of 62.42M with average trading volume of 1.14M shares.

AAXN Market Performance

AAXN stocks went up by 7.41% for the week, with the monthly drop of -1.40% and a quarterly performance of 12.59%, while its annual performance rate touched 39.81%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 1.79% for AAXN stocks with the simple moving average of 8.55% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAXN)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AAXN stocks, with Craig Hallum repeating the rating for AAXN shares by setting it to “Hold”. The predicted price for AAXN socks in the upcoming period according to Craig Hallum is $24 based on the research report published on August 7, 2020.

Needham, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AAXN stock at the price of $105, previously predicting the value of $90. The rating they have provided for AAXN stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on July 20, 2020.

Imperial Capital gave “ In-line” rating to AAXN stocks, setting the target price at $78 in the report published on March 2, 2020.

AAXN Stocks -5.06% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AAXN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Axon Enterprise, Inc. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -18.75% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 3.43%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 3.41%, while the shares sank at the distance of -0.72% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by -15.07% lower at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, AAXN went up by +7.41%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of +62.62% of gains for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $83.70. In addition, Axon Enterprise, Inc. saw 16.31% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further gains.

AAXN Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at Axon Enterprise, Inc. (AAXN), starting from GARNREITER MICHAEL, who sold 500 shares at the price of $85.00 back on Aug 03. After this action, Rushing now owns 32,150 shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc., valued at $42,500 with the latest closing price.

Cullivan Julie A, the Director of Axon Enterprise, Inc., sold 840 shares at the value of $93.13 during a trade that took place back on Jul 21, which means that Cullivan Julie A is holding 8,418 shares at the value of $78,228 based on the most recent closing price.

AAXN Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at -0.96 for the present operating margin and +57.88 for gross margin. The net margin for Axon Enterprise, Inc. stands at +0.17. Total capital return value is set at -1.00, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.17. Equity return holds the value -5.30%, with -3.50% for asset returns.

Based on Axon Enterprise, Inc. (AAXN), the company’s capital structure generated 1.95 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 1.91.

The value for Enterprise to Sales is 7.64 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for Axon Enterprise, Inc. is 3.13 with the total asset turnover at the value of 0.68. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.17.