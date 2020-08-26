Apollo Global Management, Inc. (APO): Skating on Thin Ice? Beta Stands at 1.61

Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) went up by 0.29% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $55.38 and move down -21.21%, while APO stocks collected -4.61% of loss with the last five trading sessions. Barron's reported on 08/19/20 that Private-Equity Firm Onex Might Have a Successor for Its Founding CEO

Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Worth an Investment?

Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE: APO) The 36 Months beta value for APO stocks is at 1.61, while 8 of the analysts out of 17 who provided ratings for Apollo Global Management, Inc. stocks as a “buy” while 0 as overweight, 9 rated it as hold and 0 as sell. The average price we get from analysts is $55.00 which is $9.31 above current price. APO currently has a short float of 3.52% and public float of 172.51M with average trading volume of 1.73M shares.

APO Market Performance

APO stocks went down by -4.61% for the week, with the monthly drop of -12.35% and a quarterly performance of -4.17%, while its annual performance rate touched 25.90%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -6.34% for APO stocks with the simple moving average of 1.82% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for APO stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for APO shares by setting it to “Neutral”. The predicted price for APO socks in the upcoming period according to Citigroup is $19 based on the research report published on June 8, 2020.

BMO Capital Markets, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see APO stock at the price of $43. The rating they have provided for APO stocks is “Market Perform” according to the report published on May 15, 2020.

BofA/Merrill gave “ Neutral” rating to APO stocks, setting the target price at $43 in the report published on March 23, 2020.

APO Stocks -8.83% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought APO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Apollo Global Management, Inc. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -17.50% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 3.01%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 2.46%, while the shares sank at the distance of -12.35% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by -10.92% lower at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, APO went down by -4.61%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of +7.33% of gains for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $48.46. In addition, Apollo Global Management, Inc. saw -4.23% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further losses.

APO Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at Apollo Global Management, Inc. (APO), starting from Kelly Martin, who sold 3,054 shares at the price of $49.26 back on Aug 06. After this action, Rushing now owns 309,577 shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc., valued at $150,453 with the latest closing price.

Kelly Martin, the Chief Financial Officer of Apollo Global Management, Inc., sold 16,946 shares at the value of $49.46 during a trade that took place back on Aug 05, which means that Kelly Martin is holding 312,631 shares at the value of $838,103 based on the most recent closing price.

APO Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at +45.71 for the present operating margin and +99.44 for gross margin. The net margin for Apollo Global Management, Inc. stands at +28.51. Total capital return value is set at 22.69, while invested capital returns managed to touch 18.01. Equity return holds the value -7.90%, with -0.40% for asset returns.

Based on Apollo Global Management, Inc. (APO), the company’s capital structure generated 200.31 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 66.70. Total debt to assets is settled at the value of 43.40 with long-term debt to equity ratio rests at 11.22 and long-term debt to capital is 276.44.

The value for Enterprise to Sales is 4.67 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.28. The receivables turnover for Apollo Global Management, Inc. is 6.58 with the total asset turnover at the value of 0.39.