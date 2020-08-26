Search
Home Business
Business

A Lesson to Learn: Unum Group (UNM) Fell -0.69%

by Melissa Arnold

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) went down by -0.69% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $31.32 and move down -67.94%, while UNM stocks collected 2.36% of gains with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/07/20 that Unum Group to present at the Barclays Global Financial Services Virtual Conference

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now. 

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Worth an Investment?

Unum Group (NYSE: UNM) scored price to earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 3.97 times of increase in earnings at the present.

UNM Market Performance

UNM stocks went up by 2.36% for the week, with the monthly jump of 3.04% and a quarterly performance of 12.62%, while its annual performance rate touched -29.06%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 3.03% for UNM stocks with the simple moving average of -12.33% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for UNM stocks, with BofA/Merrill repeating the rating for UNM shares by setting it to “Underperform”. The predicted price for UNM socks in the upcoming period according to BofA/Merrill is $58 based on the research report published on June 1, 2020.

Credit Suisse, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see UNM stock at the price of $18, previously predicting the value of $19. The rating they have provided for UNM stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on March 11, 2020.

Credit Suisse gave “Underperform” rating to UNM stocks, setting the target price at $19 in the report published on July 10, 2019.

UNM Stocks 7.53% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UNM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Unum Group was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -40.44% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 3.64%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 3.82%, while the shares surge at the distance of +4.60% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by +8.43% upper at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, UNM went up by +2.36%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of -37.33% of losses for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $18.14. In addition, Unum Group saw -36.04% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further losses.

UNM Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at +13.41 for the present operating margin. The net margin for Unum Group stands at +9.16. Total capital return value is set at 12.89, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.96. Equity return holds the value 9.70%, with 1.40% for asset returns.

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now. 

Based on Unum Group (UNM), the company’s capital structure generated 34.53 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 25.67.

Previous articlePrice Trends About Mondelez International, Inc. (MDLZ) You Should Know
Next articleWhy Paychex, Inc. (PAYX) Is in Such Horrid Condition: Rise 0.44%

Related Articles

Hot Stocks

Why The Kraft Heinz Company (KHC) Is in Such attractive Condition: Rise 0.80%

Nicola Day - 0
The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) went up by 0.80% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $36.37 and...
Companies

A Lesson to Learn: Amphenol Corporation (APH) Jump 0.15%

Melissa Arnold - 0
Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) went up by 0.15% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $111.40 and move down...
Business

Price Trends About Robert Half International Inc. (RHI) You Should Know

Denise Gardner - 0
Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) went down by -2.56% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $63.84 and...

Latest Posts

Hot Stocks

Why The Kraft Heinz Company (KHC) Is in Such attractive Condition: Rise 0.80%

Nicola Day - 0
The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) went up by 0.80% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $36.37 and...
View Post
Companies

A Lesson to Learn: Amphenol Corporation (APH) Jump 0.15%

Melissa Arnold - 0
Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) went up by 0.15% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $111.40 and move down...
View Post
Business

Price Trends About Robert Half International Inc. (RHI) You Should Know

Denise Gardner - 0
Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) went down by -2.56% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $63.84 and...
View Post
Trending

ON Semiconductor Corporation (ON): All the Basics You Need to Know

Ethane Eddington - 0
ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON) went up by 0.96% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $25.92 and move...
View Post
Hot Stocks

Growth Myths About Agilent Technologies, Inc. (A) You Probably Still Believe

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) went up by 0.76% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $99.40 and move...
View Post

Hot Stocks

Hot Stocks

Why The Kraft Heinz Company (KHC) Is in Such attractive Condition: Rise 0.80%

Nicola Day - 0
The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) went up by 0.80% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $36.37 and...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Growth Myths About Agilent Technologies, Inc. (A) You Probably Still Believe

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) went up by 0.76% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $99.40 and move...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Why Momentum Investors Should Watch ChampionX Corporation (CHX)

Ethane Eddington - 0
ChampionX Corporation (NYSE:CHX) changed by 0.00% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $34.80 and move down -231.11%,...
Read more
Hot Stocks

US Foods Holding Corp. (USFD) – good time to look at fundamentals

Denise Gardner - 0
US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) went down by -1.46% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $43.10 and...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Physicians Realty Trust (DOC) Gains 5.23% in one Year: What’s Next?

Melissa Arnold - 0
Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) went up by 1.22% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $20.78 and move...
Read more

Business

Business

Price Trends About Robert Half International Inc. (RHI) You Should Know

Denise Gardner - 0
Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) went down by -2.56% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $63.84 and...
Read more
Business

Technical Traders Must Watch Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (ORC)

Melissa Arnold - 0
Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC) went down by -1.91% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $6.89 and...
Read more
Business

KeyCorp (KEY) set up for great things

Nicola Day - 0
KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) went up by 0.97% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $20.52 and move down -64.03%,...
Read more
Business

Is Kimco Realty Corporation (KIM) A ‘Must-Own’ Growth Stock?

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM) went down by -0.25% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $21.86 and move...
Read more
Business

Why C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (CHRW) Shares Are Dropping After Recent Events

Ethane Eddington - 0
C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) went down by -0.44% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $99.22 and...
Read more

Companies

Companies

A Lesson to Learn: Amphenol Corporation (APH) Jump 0.15%

Melissa Arnold - 0
Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) went up by 0.15% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $111.40 and move down...
Read more
Companies

What SITE Centers Corp. (SITC) Doesn’t Want You to Know

Nicola Day - 0
SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) went down by -0.38% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $15.85 and move...
Read more
Companies

Is Teradyne, Inc. (TER) a good SWING-TRADE Candidate?

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) went up by 1.37% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $93.44 and move down...
Read more
Companies

Danaher Corporation (DHR) – the Stock that lost -0.05% this week!

Ethane Eddington - 0
Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) went up by 0.98% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $209.38 and move down...
Read more
Companies

Understanding the Risk vs Reward for Oracle Corporation (ORCL)

Denise Gardner - 0
Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) went up by 0.14% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $57.84 and move down...
Read more

Quick Links