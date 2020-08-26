A Lesson to Learn: Unum Group (UNM) Fell -0.69%

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) went down by -0.69% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $31.32 and move down -67.94%, while UNM stocks collected 2.36% of gains with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/07/20 that Unum Group to present at the Barclays Global Financial Services Virtual Conference

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Worth an Investment?

Unum Group (NYSE: UNM) scored price to earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 3.97 times of increase in earnings at the present.

UNM Market Performance

UNM stocks went up by 2.36% for the week, with the monthly jump of 3.04% and a quarterly performance of 12.62%, while its annual performance rate touched -29.06%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 3.03% for UNM stocks with the simple moving average of -12.33% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for UNM stocks, with BofA/Merrill repeating the rating for UNM shares by setting it to “Underperform”. The predicted price for UNM socks in the upcoming period according to BofA/Merrill is $58 based on the research report published on June 1, 2020.

Credit Suisse, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see UNM stock at the price of $18, previously predicting the value of $19. The rating they have provided for UNM stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on March 11, 2020.

Credit Suisse gave “Underperform” rating to UNM stocks, setting the target price at $19 in the report published on July 10, 2019.

UNM Stocks 7.53% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UNM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Unum Group was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -40.44% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 3.64%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 3.82%, while the shares surge at the distance of +4.60% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by +8.43% upper at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, UNM went up by +2.36%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of -37.33% of losses for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $18.14. In addition, Unum Group saw -36.04% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further losses.

UNM Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at +13.41 for the present operating margin. The net margin for Unum Group stands at +9.16. Total capital return value is set at 12.89, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.96. Equity return holds the value 9.70%, with 1.40% for asset returns.

Based on Unum Group (UNM), the company’s capital structure generated 34.53 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 25.67.