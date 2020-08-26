A Lesson to Learn: MICT, Inc. (MICT) Jump 18.11%

MICT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MICT) went up by 18.11% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $8.45 and move down -99.29%, while MICT stocks collected -16.86% of loss with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/18/20 that Micronet Receives First Major Order for SmartCam Following Successful Pilot Trial with Leading Global Telematics Provider

MICT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MICT) Worth an Investment?

MICT, Inc. (NASDAQ: MICT) The 36 Months beta value for MICT stocks is at 0.83, while 1 of the analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for MICT, Inc. stocks as a “buy” while 0 as overweight, 0 rated it as hold and 0 as sell. The average price we get from analysts is $6.00 which is -$4.24 below current price. MICT currently has a short float of 5.82% and public float of 3.73M with average trading volume of 1.02M shares.

MICT Market Performance

MICT stocks went down by -16.86% for the week, with the monthly jump of 17.13% and a quarterly performance of 268.70%, while its annual performance rate touched 505.71%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 15.80% for MICT stocks with the simple moving average of 202.20% for the last 200 days.

MICT Stocks 61.70% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MICT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, MICT, Inc. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -49.82% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 20.00%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 21.08%, while the shares surge at the distance of +31.68% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by +271.93% upper at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, MICT went down by -16.86%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of +552.31% of gains for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $3.71. In addition, MICT, Inc. saw 376.24% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further gains.

MICT Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at -811.11 for the present operating margin and -81.55 for gross margin. The net margin for MICT, Inc. stands at -884.07. Total capital return value is set at -64.95, while invested capital returns managed to touch -203.72. Equity return holds the value -182.60%, with -82.20% for asset returns.

Based on MICT, Inc. (MICT), the company’s capital structure generated 57.21 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 36.39. Total debt to assets is settled at the value of 31.37 with long-term debt to equity ratio rests at -9.97 and long-term debt to capital is 57.25.

The value for Enterprise to Sales is 17.15 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.23. The receivables turnover for MICT, Inc. is 0.65 with the total asset turnover at the value of 0.06. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 15.23.