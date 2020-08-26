– 30.105 – 34.2112: is It Good Range to Buy The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (HAIN)?

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) went down by -8.10% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $34.53 and move down -9.1%, while HAIN stocks collected -7.24% of loss with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 16 hours ago that Hain Celestial Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Results

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) Worth an Investment?

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: HAIN) scored price to earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 231.02 times of increase in earnings at the present.

HAIN Market Performance

HAIN stocks went down by -7.24% for the week, with the monthly drop of -6.55% and a quarterly performance of 2.78%, while its annual performance rate touched 70.80%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -6.52% for HAIN stocks with the simple moving average of 13.92% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HAIN stocks, with Bernstein repeating the rating for HAIN shares by setting it to “Outperform”. The predicted price for HAIN socks in the upcoming period according to Bernstein is $36 based on the research report published on May 19, 2020.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see HAIN stock at the price of $28, previously predicting the value of $26. The rating they have provided for HAIN stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on May 8, 2020.

Jefferies gave “Hold” rating to HAIN stocks, setting the target price at $29 in the report published on January 23, 2020.

HAIN Stocks -2.86% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HAIN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -8.34% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 2.69%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 4.32%, while the shares sank at the distance of -6.50% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by +3.67% upper at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, HAIN went down by -7.24%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of +23.90% of gains for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $33.75. In addition, The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. saw 21.94% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further gains.

HAIN Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (HAIN), starting from Engaged Capital Co-Invest VI-D, who sold 175,000 shares at the price of $29.19 back on May 18. After this action, Rushing now owns 147,449 shares of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc., valued at $5,107,585 with the latest closing price.

Welling Glenn W., the Director of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc., sold 175,000 shares at the value of $29.19 during a trade that took place back on May 18, which means that Welling Glenn W. is holding 147,449 shares at the value of $5,107,585 based on the most recent closing price.

HAIN Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at +2.36 for the present operating margin and +18.67 for gross margin. The net margin for The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. stands at -2.17. Total capital return value is set at 2.36, while invested capital returns managed to touch -2.19. Equity return holds the value -6.50%, with -4.20% for asset returns.

Based on The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (HAIN), the company’s capital structure generated 42.09 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 29.62. Total debt to assets is settled at the value of 24.76 with long-term debt to equity ratio rests at 1.51 and long-term debt to capital is 40.38.

The value for Enterprise to Sales is 1.25 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.22. The receivables turnover for The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. is 9.40 with the total asset turnover at the value of 0.83. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.83.