Zscaler, Inc. (ZS) Fundamental and Technical Analysis Explained

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) went up by 0.38% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $138.80 and move down -2.25%, while ZS stocks collected 9.04% of gains with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/06/20 that Zscaler to Host Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Earnings Conference Call

ZS Market Performance

ZS stocks went up by 9.04% for the week, with the monthly jump of 11.52% and a quarterly performance of 77.39%, while its annual performance rate touched 90.43%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 6.48% for ZS stocks with the simple moving average of 80.55% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ZS stocks, with Loop Capital repeating the rating for ZS shares by setting it to “Buy”. The predicted price for ZS socks in the upcoming period according to Loop Capital is $160 based on the research report published on August 21, 2020.

Deutsche Bank, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ZS stock at the price of $171. The rating they have provided for ZS stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on August 20, 2020.

Citigroup gave “ Buy” rating to ZS stocks, setting the target price at $152 in the report published on July 9, 2020.

ZS Stocks 13.21% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ZS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Zscaler, Inc. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -2.20% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 3.65%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 3.59%, while the shares surge at the distance of +8.71% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by +32.47% upper at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, ZS went up by +9.04%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of +209.13% of gains for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $128.03. In addition, Zscaler, Inc. saw 191.91% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further gains.

ZS Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at Zscaler, Inc. (ZS), starting from Apte Manoj, who sold 15,485 shares at the price of $137.06 back on Aug 21. After this action, Rushing now owns 112,256 shares of Zscaler, Inc., valued at $2,122,400 with the latest closing price.

Apte Manoj, the Chief Strategy Officer of Zscaler, Inc., sold 1,179 shares at the value of $137.01 during a trade that took place back on Aug 20, which means that Apte Manoj is holding 112,256 shares at the value of $161,537 based on the most recent closing price.

ZS Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at -7.34 for the present operating margin and +80.17 for gross margin. The net margin for Zscaler, Inc. stands at -9.46. Total capital return value is set at -8.07, while invested capital returns managed to touch -10.40. Equity return holds the value -22.20%, with -10.70% for asset returns.