Search
Home Hot Stocks
Hot Stocks

Zscaler, Inc. (ZS) Fundamental and Technical Analysis Explained

by Denise Gardner

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) went up by 0.38% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $138.80 and move down -2.25%, while ZS stocks collected 9.04% of gains with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/06/20 that Zscaler to Host Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Earnings Conference Call

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now. 

ZS Market Performance

ZS stocks went up by 9.04% for the week, with the monthly jump of 11.52% and a quarterly performance of 77.39%, while its annual performance rate touched 90.43%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 6.48% for ZS stocks with the simple moving average of 80.55% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ZS stocks, with Loop Capital repeating the rating for ZS shares by setting it to “Buy”. The predicted price for ZS socks in the upcoming period according to Loop Capital is $160 based on the research report published on August 21, 2020.

Deutsche Bank, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ZS stock at the price of $171. The rating they have provided for ZS stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on August 20, 2020.

Citigroup gave “ Buy” rating to ZS stocks, setting the target price at $152 in the report published on July 9, 2020.

ZS Stocks 13.21% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ZS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Zscaler, Inc. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -2.20% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 3.65%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 3.59%, while the shares surge at the distance of +8.71% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by +32.47% upper at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, ZS went up by +9.04%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of +209.13% of gains for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $128.03. In addition, Zscaler, Inc. saw 191.91% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further gains.

ZS Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at Zscaler, Inc. (ZS), starting from Apte Manoj, who sold 15,485 shares at the price of $137.06 back on Aug 21. After this action, Rushing now owns 112,256 shares of Zscaler, Inc., valued at $2,122,400 with the latest closing price.

Apte Manoj, the Chief Strategy Officer of Zscaler, Inc., sold 1,179 shares at the value of $137.01 during a trade that took place back on Aug 20, which means that Apte Manoj is holding 112,256 shares at the value of $161,537 based on the most recent closing price.

ZS Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at -7.34 for the present operating margin and +80.17 for gross margin. The net margin for Zscaler, Inc. stands at -9.46. Total capital return value is set at -8.07, while invested capital returns managed to touch -10.40. Equity return holds the value -22.20%, with -10.70% for asset returns.

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now. 

Previous articleWhy Momentum Investors Should Watch Extended Stay America, Inc. (STAY)
Next articleTechnical Traders Must Watch Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (LSCC)

Related Articles

Trending

It’s Time Again to Look deep into books of Chico’s FAS, Inc. (CHS)

Nicola Day - 0
Chico's FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) changed by 0.00% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $5.14 and move down...
Hot Stocks

Growth Curve Analysis: Equifax Inc. (EFX) slid -4.65% in last 30 days

Melissa Arnold - 0
Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) went up by 0.03% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $181.76 and move down...
Companies

– 8.89 – 9.285: is It Good Range to Buy Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (MDRX)?

Denise Gardner - 0
Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) went up by 0.11% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $11.82 and...

Latest Posts

Trending

It’s Time Again to Look deep into books of Chico’s FAS, Inc. (CHS)

Nicola Day - 0
Chico's FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) changed by 0.00% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $5.14 and move down...
View Post
Hot Stocks

Growth Curve Analysis: Equifax Inc. (EFX) slid -4.65% in last 30 days

Melissa Arnold - 0
Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) went up by 0.03% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $181.76 and move down...
View Post
Companies

– 8.89 – 9.285: is It Good Range to Buy Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (MDRX)?

Denise Gardner - 0
Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) went up by 0.11% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $11.82 and...
View Post
Business

Analyzing Future Direction of Owens & Minor, Inc. (OMI): Next Earning Report on 11/03/2020

Ethane Eddington - 0
Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) went up by 0.12% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $17.58 and...
View Post
Trending

Will Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (WSM) Remain Competitive?

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) went up by 0.16% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $99.49 and move down...
View Post

Hot Stocks

Hot Stocks

Growth Curve Analysis: Equifax Inc. (EFX) slid -4.65% in last 30 days

Melissa Arnold - 0
Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) went up by 0.03% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $181.76 and move down...
Read more
Hot Stocks

South Jersey Industries, Inc. (SJI): Share Surge -2.98% last week: What Happened?

Nicola Day - 0
South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) went up by 0.17% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $33.45 and...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (CRDF) Earnings Mystery: What to Expect On 11/04/2020

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF) went up by 0.26% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $7.74 and move...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (EVFM): All the Basics You Need to Know

Ethane Eddington - 0
Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) went up by 0.33% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $7.50 and move...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Zscaler, Inc. (ZS) Fundamental and Technical Analysis Explained

Denise Gardner - 0
Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) went up by 0.38% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $138.80 and move down...
Read more

Business

Business

Analyzing Future Direction of Owens & Minor, Inc. (OMI): Next Earning Report on 11/03/2020

Ethane Eddington - 0
Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) went up by 0.12% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $17.58 and...
Read more
Business

Is Akamai Technologies, Inc. (AKAM) a Keeper? Bullish Price Target $153.00

Denise Gardner - 0
Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) went up by 0.20% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $116.39 and move...
Read more
Business

A Lesson to Learn: Enphase Energy, Inc. (ENPH) Jump 0.30%

Melissa Arnold - 0
Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) went up by 0.30% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $77.73 and move...
Read more
Business

What Corteva, Inc. (CTVA) Doesn’t Want You to Know

Nicola Day - 0
Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) went up by 0.35% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $32.08 and move down...
Read more
Business

Is Duke Realty Corporation (DRE) a good SWING-TRADE Candidate?

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE) went up by 0.42% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $40.84 and move...
Read more

Companies

Companies

– 8.89 – 9.285: is It Good Range to Buy Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (MDRX)?

Denise Gardner - 0
Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) went up by 0.11% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $11.82 and...
Read more
Companies

The Progressive Corporation (PGR): Skating on Thin Ice? Beta Stands at 0.53

Melissa Arnold - 0
The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) went up by 0.20% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $91.99 and move...
Read more
Companies

Why Otis Worldwide Corporation (OTIS) Is in Such attractive Condition: Rise 0.27%

Nicola Day - 0
Otis Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:OTIS) went up by 0.27% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $65.95 and move...
Read more
Companies

Growth Myths About SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (SAIL) You Probably Still Believe

Daisy Galbraith - 0
SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) went up by 0.34% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $38.96 and...
Read more
Companies

Why Momentum Investors Should Watch Extended Stay America, Inc. (STAY)

Ethane Eddington - 0
Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY) went up by 0.40% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $15.29 and...
Read more

Quick Links