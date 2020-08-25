Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. (XTNT) Loss -63.64% in one Year: What’s Next?

Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. (AMEX:XTNT) went up by 13.23% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $3.50 and move down -236.54%, while XTNT stocks collected -6.31% of loss with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 15 hours ago that Xtant Medical Announces U.S. Commercial Launch of the Matriform(R) Si for Spinal Fusion Procedures

Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. (AMEX:XTNT) Worth an Investment?

Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. (AMEX: XTNT) The 36 Months beta value for XTNT stocks is at 1.64, while 0 of the analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. stocks as a “buy” while 0 as overweight, 1 rated it as hold and 0 as sell. The average price we get from analysts is $1.00 which is -$0.04 below current price. XTNT currently has a short float of 0.15% and public float of 12.19M with average trading volume of 961.05K shares.

XTNT Market Performance

XTNT stocks went down by -6.31% for the week, with the monthly drop of -4.58% and a quarterly performance of -26.24%, while its annual performance rate touched -63.64%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -6.93% for XTNT stocks with the simple moving average of -13.91% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. (AMEX:XTNT)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for XTNT stocks, with Maxim Group repeating the rating for XTNT shares by setting it to “Buy”. The predicted price for XTNT socks in the upcoming period according to Maxim Group is $6 based on the research report published on November 15, 2018.

Maxim Group, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see XTNT stock at the price of $10, previously predicting the value of $18. The rating they have provided for XTNT stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on February 14, 2018.

XTNT Stocks -0.85% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought XTNT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -70.29% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 21.42%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 20.29%, while the shares surge at the distance of +0.97% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by -4.59% lower at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, XTNT went down by -6.31%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of -53.36% of losses for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $1.1180. In addition, Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. saw -35.00% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further losses.

XTNT Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at -3.48 for the present operating margin and +65.64 for gross margin. The net margin for Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. stands at -12.71. Total capital return value is set at -11.65, while invested capital returns managed to touch -43.64. Equity return holds the value 18.70%, with -19.80% for asset returns.

The value for Enterprise to Sales is 1.41 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.83. The receivables turnover for Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. is 6.43 with the total asset turnover at the value of 1.44. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.43.