Why Royal Caribbean Group (RCL) Is in Such Horrid Condition: Rise 4.71%

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) went up by 4.71% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $135.32 and move down -110.03%, while RCL stocks collected 6.87% of gains with the last five trading sessions.

RCL Market Performance

RCL stocks went up by 6.87% for the week, with the monthly jump of 26.76% and a quarterly performance of 30.00%, while its annual performance rate touched -37.16%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 17.53% for RCL stocks with the simple moving average of -14.82% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RCL stocks, with SunTrust repeating the rating for RCL shares by setting it to “Hold”. The predicted price for RCL socks in the upcoming period according to SunTrust is $48 based on the research report published on July 14, 2020.

Macquarie, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see RCL stock at the price of $52, previously predicting the value of $56. The rating they have provided for RCL stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on July 14, 2020.

Barclays gave “ Equal Weight” rating to RCL stocks, setting the target price at $50 in the report published on June 24, 2020.

RCL Stocks 20.59% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RCL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Royal Caribbean Group was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -52.39% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 5.72%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 4.72%, while the shares surge at the distance of +30.69% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by +5.31% upper at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, RCL went up by +6.87%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of -42.87% of losses for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $55.58. In addition, Royal Caribbean Group saw -51.74% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further losses.

RCL Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at Royal Caribbean Group (RCL), starting from Thompson Donald, who bought 20,000 shares at the price of $48.63 back on May 26. After this action, Rushing now owns 29,023 shares of Royal Caribbean Group, valued at $972,518 with the latest closing price.

Pimentel Lawrence R, the Pres&CEO, Azamara Club Cruises of Royal Caribbean Group, sold 16,000 shares at the value of $120.00 during a trade that took place back on Feb 06, which means that Pimentel Lawrence R is holding 31,238 shares at the value of $1,920,000 based on the most recent closing price.

RCL Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at +18.87 for the present operating margin and +33.11 for gross margin. The net margin for Royal Caribbean Group stands at +17.16. Total capital return value is set at 8.82, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.25. Equity return holds the value -17.80%, with -6.10% for asset returns.

Based on Royal Caribbean Group (RCL), the company’s capital structure generated 96.46 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 49.10. Total debt to assets is settled at the value of 38.70 with long-term debt to equity ratio rests at 4.55 and long-term debt to capital is 74.12.

The value for Enterprise to Sales is 3.66 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.29. The receivables turnover for Royal Caribbean Group is 34.75 with the total asset turnover at the value of 0.38. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.15.