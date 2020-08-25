Why Investors Need To Watch Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (PTEN)?

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) went up by 6.45% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $11.19 and move down -182.58%, while PTEN stocks collected -10.61% of loss with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/05/20 that Patterson-UTI Reports Drilling Activity for July 2020

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) Worth an Investment?

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTEN) The 36 Months beta value for PTEN stocks is at 2.83, while 3 of the analysts out of 24 who provided ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. stocks as a “buy” while 1 as overweight, 13 rated it as hold and 6 as sell. The average price we get from analysts is $4.03 which is -$0.86 below current price. PTEN currently has a short float of 19.68% and public float of 181.84M with average trading volume of 7.02M shares.

PTEN Market Performance

PTEN stocks went down by -10.61% for the week, with the monthly jump of 0.89% and a quarterly performance of 1.93%, while its annual performance rate touched -49.87%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -5.17% for PTEN stocks with the simple moving average of -29.42% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PTEN stocks, with Scotiabank repeating the rating for PTEN shares by setting it to “Sector Underperform”. The predicted price for PTEN socks in the upcoming period according to Scotiabank is $34 based on the research report published on July 16, 2020.

Gabelli & Co, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PTEN stock at the price of $34. The rating they have provided for PTEN stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on April 27, 2020.

Cowen gave “ Market Perform” rating to PTEN stocks, setting the target price at $3 in the report published on April 14, 2020.

PTEN Stocks 0.55% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PTEN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -64.61% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 6.13%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 6.17%, while the shares sank at the distance of -4.81% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by -11.21% lower at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, PTEN went down by -10.61%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of -55.51% of losses for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $4.17. In addition, Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. saw -62.29% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further losses.

PTEN Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (PTEN), starting from Judah Janeen S, who bought 25,000 shares at the price of $2.12 back on Mar 12. After this action, Rushing now owns 68,689 shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc., valued at $53,000 with the latest closing price.

Hendricks William Andrew JR, the President & CEO of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc., bought 50,000 shares at the value of $2.04 during a trade that took place back on Mar 12, which means that Hendricks William Andrew JR is holding 1,144,724 shares at the value of $102,165 based on the most recent closing price.

PTEN Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at -18.21 for the present operating margin and -12.42 for gross margin. The net margin for Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. stands at -17.23. Total capital return value is set at -10.63, while invested capital returns managed to touch -10.07. Equity return holds the value -35.90%, with -22.60% for asset returns.

Based on Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (PTEN), the company’s capital structure generated 35.40 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 26.15. Total debt to assets is settled at the value of 22.59 with long-term debt to equity ratio rests at -8.79 and long-term debt to capital is 35.05.

The value for Enterprise to Sales is 1.20 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.34. The receivables turnover for Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. is 5.44 with the total asset turnover at the value of 0.48. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.58.