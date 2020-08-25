Search
Why Do Investors Care About Equitable Holdings, Inc. (EQH)

by Melissa Arnold

Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) went up by 4.26% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $27.30 and move down -26.8%, while EQH stocks collected 0.42% of gains with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/11/20 that AB Announces July 31, 2020 Assets Under Management

Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) Worth an Investment?

Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) 7 of the analysts out of 9 who provided ratings for Equitable Holdings, Inc. stocks as a “buy” while 0 as overweight, 2 rated it as hold and 0 as sell. The average price we get from analysts is $25.67 which is $4.22 above current price. EQH currently has a short float of 4.54% and public float of 403.94M with average trading volume of 3.11M shares.

EQH Market Performance

EQH stocks went up by 0.42% for the week, with the monthly jump of 6.06% and a quarterly performance of 11.79%, while its annual performance rate touched 8.25%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 2.58% for EQH stocks with the simple moving average of 3.65% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EQH stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for EQH shares by setting it to “Buy”. The predicted price for EQH socks in the upcoming period according to Citigroup is $17 based on the research report published on April 17, 2020.

Credit Suisse, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see EQH stock at the price of $22, previously predicting the value of $27. The rating they have provided for EQH stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on April 1, 2020.

RBC Capital Mkts gave “ Sector Perform” rating to EQH stocks, setting the target price at $20 in the report published on March 20, 2020.

EQH Stocks 6.40% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EQH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Equitable Holdings, Inc. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -21.12% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 3.14%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 2.89%, while the shares surge at the distance of +6.16% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by +4.51% upper at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, EQH went up by +0.42%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of -3.54% of losses for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $21.05. In addition, Equitable Holdings, Inc. saw -13.12% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further losses.

EQH Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at Equitable Holdings, Inc. (EQH), starting from Stansfield George, who bought 2,500 shares at the price of $10.41 back on Mar 23. After this action, Rushing now owns 5,000 shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc., valued at $26,023 with the latest closing price.

Kaye Daniel G, the Director of Equitable Holdings, Inc., bought 4,000 shares at the value of $10.95 during a trade that took place back on Mar 19, which means that Kaye Daniel G is holding 32,474 shares at the value of $43,794 based on the most recent closing price.

EQH Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at -13.35 for the present operating margin. The net margin for Equitable Holdings, Inc. stands at -12.75. Total capital return value is set at -8.71, while invested capital returns managed to touch -9.47. Equity return holds the value 0.20%, with 0.00% for asset returns.

Based on Equitable Holdings, Inc. (EQH), the company’s capital structure generated 36.90 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 26.95.

Quick Links