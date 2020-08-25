Search
Why Discover Financial Services (DFS) Shares Are Shooting Higher After Recent Events

by Ethane Eddington

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) went up by 5.69% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $87.43 and move down -66.88%, while DFS stocks collected -0.38% of loss with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/10/20 that PULSE Study: E-Commerce and Other Card-Not-Present Debit Transactions Surging

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Worth an Investment?

Discover Financial Services (NYSE: DFS) scored price to earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 16.52 times of increase in earnings at the present.

DFS Market Performance

DFS stocks went down by -0.38% for the week, with the monthly jump of 3.09% and a quarterly performance of 18.85%, while its annual performance rate touched -31.75%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 1.80% for DFS stocks with the simple moving average of -12.40% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DFS stocks, with Wolfe Research repeating the rating for DFS shares by setting it to “Outperform”. The predicted price for DFS socks in the upcoming period according to Wolfe Research is $19 based on the research report published on July 31, 2020.

UBS, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DFS stock at the price of $72, previously predicting the value of $36. The rating they have provided for DFS stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on June 22, 2020.

BMO Capital Markets gave “ Outperform” rating to DFS stocks, setting the target price at $52 in the report published on May 15, 2020.

DFS Stocks 2.74% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DFS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Discover Financial Services was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -40.08% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 3.82%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 3.43%, while the shares surge at the distance of +1.22% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by -1.13% lower at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, DFS went down by -0.38%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of -37.02% of losses for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $51.50. In addition, Discover Financial Services saw -38.23% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further losses.

DFS Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at Discover Financial Services (DFS), starting from BUSH MARY K, who sold 1,920 shares at the price of $49.23 back on Jul 31. After this action, Rushing now owns 55,899 shares of Discover Financial Services, valued at $94,522 with the latest closing price.

Eichfeld Robert Andrew, the EVP – Chief HR & Admin Officer of Discover Financial Services, bought 12,650 shares at the value of $39.50 during a trade that took place back on May 06, which means that Eichfeld Robert Andrew is holding 33,454 shares at the value of $499,675 based on the most recent closing price.

DFS Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at +28.10 for the present operating margin. The net margin for Discover Financial Services stands at +21.01. Total capital return value is set at 10.36, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.49. Equity return holds the value 10.00%, with 0.90% for asset returns.

Based on Discover Financial Services (DFS), the company’s capital structure generated 239.46 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 70.54.

Quick Links