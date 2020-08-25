Search
What’s Behind AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) Volatile Ride?

by Nicola Day

AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) went down by -0.37% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $101.28 and move down -7.16%, while ABBV stocks collected -1.91% of loss with the last five trading sessions. Barron's reported on 08/20/20 that Don’t Just Focus on Pfizer’s Covid Vaccine, Analyst Says

ABBV Market Performance

ABBV stocks went down by -1.91% for the week, with the monthly drop of -2.68% and a quarterly performance of 4.19%, while its annual performance rate touched 43.26%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.48% for ABBV stocks with the simple moving average of 6.60% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ABBV stocks, with Atlantic Equities repeating the rating for ABBV shares by setting it to “Overweight”. The predicted price for ABBV socks in the upcoming period according to Atlantic Equities is $115 based on the research report published on June 23, 2020.

Wolfe Research, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ABBV stock at the price of $115. The rating they have provided for ABBV stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on June 9, 2020.

Argus gave “ Buy” rating to ABBV stocks, setting the target price at $115 in the report published on June 2, 2020.

ABBV Stocks -2.07% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ABBV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, AbbVie Inc. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -6.68% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 1.67%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 1.38%, while the shares sank at the distance of -2.73% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by +2.22% upper at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, ABBV went down by -1.91%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of +15.14% of gains for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $94.83. In addition, AbbVie Inc. saw 6.74% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further gains.

ABBV Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AbbVie Inc. (ABBV), starting from ALBAN CARLOS, who sold 53,325 shares at the price of $100.00 back on Jul 07. After this action, Rushing now owns 114,899 shares of AbbVie Inc., valued at $5,332,555 with the latest closing price.

Stewart Jeffrey Ryan, the SVP, US Commercial Operations of AbbVie Inc., sold 23,024 shares at the value of $90.00 during a trade that took place back on May 12, which means that Stewart Jeffrey Ryan is holding 52,760 shares at the value of $2,072,211 based on the most recent closing price.

