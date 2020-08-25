Search
What Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. (SPAQ) Doesn’t Want You to Know

by Nicola Day

Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SPAQ) went up by 9.06% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $21.60 and move down -61.68%, while SPAQ stocks collected 5.61% of gains with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/06/20 that Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. Announces Stockholder Approval of Extension of Deadline to Complete Business Combination

SPAQ Market Performance

SPAQ stocks went up by 5.61% for the week, with a quarterly performance of 30.47%, while its annual performance rate touched 34.14%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 6.48% for SPAQ stocks with the simple moving average of 24.98% for the last 200 days.

SPAQ Stocks 8.66% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SPAQ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -38.15% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 6.12%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 4.93%, while the shares sank at the distance of -0.67% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by +30.09% upper at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, SPAQ went up by +5.61%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of +32.28% of gains for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $12.54. In addition, Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. saw 31.39% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further gains.

SPAQ Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. (SPAQ), starting from GLAZER CAPITAL, LLC, who sold 755,918 shares at the price of $10.73 back on Jul 08. After this action, Rushing now owns 5,434,717 shares of Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp., valued at $8,111,000 with the latest closing price.

GLAZER CAPITAL, LLC, the 10% Owner of Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp., sold 53,586 shares at the value of $10.82 during a trade that took place back on Jul 07, which means that GLAZER CAPITAL, LLC is holding 6,190,635 shares at the value of $579,801 based on the most recent closing price.

