Walk through Financial Numbers of Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (IVR)

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR) went up by 6.83% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $15.73 and move down -402.56%, while IVR stocks remain unchanged in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/06/20 that Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR) Worth an Investment?

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE: IVR) The 36 Months beta value for IVR stocks is at 1.36, while 0 of the analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. stocks as a “buy” while 0 as overweight, 1 rated it as hold and 3 as sell. The average price we get from analysts is $2.69 which is -$0.47 below current price. IVR currently has a short float of 35.38% and public float of 164.58M with average trading volume of 16.45M shares.

IVR Market Performance

IVR stocks changed by 0.00% for the week, with the monthly drop of -5.72% and a quarterly performance of 8.68%, while its annual performance rate touched -76.27%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.82% for IVR stocks with the simple moving average of -61.84% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for IVR stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for IVR shares by setting it to “Underperform”. The predicted price for IVR socks in the upcoming period according to BofA Securities is $2.50 based on the research report published on June 30, 2020.

Barclays, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see IVR stock at the price of $2, previously predicting the value of $3. The rating they have provided for IVR stocks is “Underweight” according to the report published on May 27, 2020.

Credit Suisse gave “ Underperform” rating to IVR stocks, setting the target price at $2.50 in the report published on May 26, 2020.

IVR Stocks -10.98% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IVR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -80.10% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 5.72%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 4.59%, while the shares sank at the distance of -3.40% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by -35.20% lower at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, IVR remain unchanged, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of -76.76% of losses for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $3.15. In addition, Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. saw -78.13% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further losses.

IVR Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (IVR), starting from Phegley Richard Lee Jr., who bought 1,600 shares at the price of $16.03 back on Feb 28. After this action, Rushing now owns 14,779 shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc., valued at $25,648 with the latest closing price.

Norris Brian, the CIO of Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc., bought 4,000 shares at the value of $15.92 during a trade that took place back on Feb 28, which means that Norris Brian is holding 26,261 shares at the value of $63,660 based on the most recent closing price.

IVR Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at +148.64 for the present operating margin and +84.48 for gross margin. The net margin for Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. stands at +148.01. Total capital return value is set at 1.84, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.82. Equity return holds the value -113.20%, with -12.00% for asset returns.

Based on Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (IVR), the company’s capital structure generated 654.26 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 86.74. Total debt to assets is settled at the value of 85.84 with long-term debt to equity ratio rests at 1.77 and long-term debt to capital is 57.00.

The value for Enterprise to Sales is 88.04 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.89. The receivables turnover for Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. is 2.72 with the total asset turnover at the value of 0.01.