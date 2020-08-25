Walk through Financial Numbers of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (CFG)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) went up by 4.30% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $41.29 and move down -63.65%, while CFG stocks collected -0.83% of loss with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/19/20 that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. Director Earns Recognition on Annual List of Most Influential Boardroom Leaders

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Worth an Investment?

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE: CFG) scored price to earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 10.10 times of increase in earnings at the present.

CFG Market Performance

CFG stocks went down by -0.83% for the week, with the monthly drop of -1.37% and a quarterly performance of 5.52%, while its annual performance rate touched -20.59%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.60% for CFG stocks with the simple moving average of -13.85% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CFG stocks, with Wolfe Research repeating the rating for CFG shares by setting it to “Underperform”. The predicted price for CFG socks in the upcoming period according to Wolfe Research is $8 based on the research report published on July 31, 2020.

UBS, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CFG stock at the price of $8. The rating they have provided for CFG stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on May 4, 2020.

Compass Point gave “Neutral” rating to CFG stocks, setting the target price at $8 in the report published on April 14, 2020.

CFG Stocks 0.95% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CFG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Citizens Financial Group, Inc. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -38.90% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 3.20%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 2.88%, while the shares surge at the distance of +1.49% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by -2.29% lower at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, CFG went down by -0.83%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of -33.04% of losses for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $25.10. In addition, Citizens Financial Group, Inc. saw -37.87% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further losses.

CFG Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (CFG), starting from HANKOWSKY WILLIAM P, who bought 165 shares at the price of $21.25 back on May 07. After this action, Rushing now owns 51,508 shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc., valued at $3,506 with the latest closing price.

KOCH CHARLES JOHN, the Director of Citizens Financial Group, Inc., bought 5,000 shares at the value of $19.76 during a trade that took place back on Apr 22, which means that KOCH CHARLES JOHN is holding 93,924 shares at the value of $98,800 based on the most recent closing price.

CFG Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at +28.87 for the present operating margin. The net margin for Citizens Financial Group, Inc. stands at +22.95. Total capital return value is set at 5.96, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.15. Equity return holds the value 5.30%, with 0.60% for asset returns.

Based on Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (CFG), the company’s capital structure generated 68.95 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 40.81.