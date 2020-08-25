Understanding the Risk vs Reward for Synchrony Financial (SYF)

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) went up by 5.60% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $38.18 and move down -51.21%, while SYF stocks collected 3.70% of gains with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/12/20 that Progressive enters the rapidly growing voluntary benefit market by expanding pet health insurance plan offering

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Worth an Investment?

Synchrony Financial (NYSE: SYF) scored price to earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 7.75 times of increase in earnings at the present.

SYF Market Performance

SYF stocks went up by 3.70% for the week, with the monthly jump of 7.17% and a quarterly performance of 29.62%, while its annual performance rate touched -19.97%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 6.15% for SYF stocks with the simple moving average of -4.72% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SYF stocks, with Wolfe Research repeating the rating for SYF shares by setting it to “Outperform”. The predicted price for SYF socks in the upcoming period according to Wolfe Research is $52 based on the research report published on July 31, 2020.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SYF stock at the price of $24. The rating they have provided for SYF stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on July 15, 2020.

Stephens gave “ Overweight” rating to SYF stocks, setting the target price at $40 in the report published on January 27, 2020.

SYF Stocks 8.39% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SYF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Synchrony Financial was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -33.87% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 3.63%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 2.97%, while the shares surge at the distance of +6.36% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by +6.23% upper at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, SYF went up by +3.70%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of -31.42% of losses for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $23.86. In addition, Synchrony Financial saw -29.88% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further losses.

SYF Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at Synchrony Financial (SYF), starting from Parker P.W., who bought 10,000 shares at the price of $23.32 back on Jul 28. After this action, Rushing now owns 10,000 shares of Synchrony Financial, valued at $233,200 with the latest closing price.

Graylin Will W, the Director of Synchrony Financial, sold 7,500 shares at the value of $21.77 during a trade that took place back on Jun 30, which means that Graylin Will W is holding 51,442 shares at the value of $163,275 based on the most recent closing price.

SYF Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at +31.32 for the present operating margin and +88.03 for gross margin. The net margin for Synchrony Financial stands at +24.01. Total capital return value is set at 13.27, while invested capital returns managed to touch 11.81. Equity return holds the value 16.20%, with 2.10% for asset returns.

Based on Synchrony Financial (SYF), the company’s capital structure generated 131.67 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 56.83. Total debt to assets is settled at the value of 18.95 with long-term debt to equity ratio rests at 13.51 and long-term debt to capital is 109.08.