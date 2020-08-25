Understanding the Risk vs Reward for Colgate-Palmolive Company (CL)

Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) went up by 0.56% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $78.84 and move up 0.37%, while CL stocks collected 2.49% of gains with the last five trading sessions. Barron's reported on 08/16/20 that Stagflation Looms Over This Market

Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) Worth an Investment?

Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE: CL) scored price to earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 26.43 times of increase in earnings at the present.

CL Market Performance

CL stocks went up by 2.49% for the week, with the monthly jump of 6.47% and a quarterly performance of 13.97%, while its annual performance rate touched 9.55%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 3.04% for CL stocks with the simple moving average of 11.33% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CL stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for CL shares by setting it to “Equal-Weight”. The predicted price for CL socks in the upcoming period according to Morgan Stanley is $78 based on the research report published on July 22, 2020.

SunTrust, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CL stock at the price of $78. The rating they have provided for CL stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on March 27, 2020.

Stifel gave “ Buy” rating to CL stocks, setting the target price at $72 in the report published on March 27, 2020.

CL Stocks 5.70% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Colgate-Palmolive Company was able to take a rebound, for now settling with 0.37% of profit for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 1.23%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 1.04%, while the shares surge at the distance of +6.00% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by +8.71% upper at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, CL went up by +2.49%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of +18.96% of gains for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $77.02. In addition, Colgate-Palmolive Company saw 14.95% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further gains.

CL Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at Colgate-Palmolive Company (CL), starting from HUSTON JOHN J, who sold 84,905 shares at the price of $77.18 back on Aug 12. After this action, Rushing now owns 44,558 shares of Colgate-Palmolive Company, valued at $6,553,375 with the latest closing price.

Kooyman John W, the Chief of Staff of Colgate-Palmolive Company, sold 1,211 shares at the value of $76.28 during a trade that took place back on Aug 11, which means that Kooyman John W is holding 7,987 shares at the value of $92,375 based on the most recent closing price.

CL Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at +23.97 for the present operating margin and +59.12 for gross margin. The net margin for Colgate-Palmolive Company stands at +15.08. Total capital return value is set at 48.22, while invested capital returns managed to touch 33.35.

Based on Colgate-Palmolive Company (CL), the company’s capital structure generated 7,250.43 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 98.64. Total debt to assets is settled at the value of 56.43 with long-term debt to equity ratio rests at 19.49 and long-term debt to capital is 6,687.18.

The value for Enterprise to Sales is 4.29 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.13. The receivables turnover for Colgate-Palmolive Company is 11.05 with the total asset turnover at the value of 1.15. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.03.