TravelCenters of America Inc. (TA) future in Consumer Cyclical Sector

TravelCenters of America Inc. (NASDAQ:TA) went up by 29.61% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $23.26 and move down -3.98%, while TA stocks collected 28.56% of gains with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/05/20 that TravelCenters of America Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results

TravelCenters of America Inc. (NASDAQ:TA) Worth an Investment?

TravelCenters of America Inc. (NASDAQ: TA) scored price to earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 6.50 times of increase in earnings at the present.

TA Market Performance

TA stocks went up by 28.56% for the week, with the monthly jump of 61.52% and a quarterly performance of 80.40%, while its annual performance rate touched 72.74%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 38.92% for TA stocks with the simple moving average of 67.08% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on TravelCenters of America Inc. (NASDAQ:TA)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TA stocks, with BTIG Research repeating the rating for TA shares by setting it to “Buy”. The predicted price for TA socks in the upcoming period according to BTIG Research is $34 based on the research report published on August 24, 2020.

B. Riley FBR, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TA stock at the price of $9, previously predicting the value of $10. The rating they have provided for TA stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on June 17, 2019.

B. Riley FBR gave “Buy” rating to TA stocks, setting the target price at $12 in the report published on January 17, 2019.

TA Stocks 38.60% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, TravelCenters of America Inc. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -3.83% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 6.87%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 8.36%, while the shares surge at the distance of +59.90% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by +38.17% upper at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, TA went up by +28.56%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of +106.75% of gains for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $16.52. In addition, TravelCenters of America Inc. saw 30.44% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further gains.

TA Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TravelCenters of America Inc. (TA), starting from GILMORE BARBARA D., who bought 2,000 shares at the price of $8.53 back on May 13. After this action, Rushing now owns 4,000 shares of TravelCenters of America Inc., valued at $17,050 with the latest closing price.

PERTCHIK JONATHAN, the Chief Executive Officer of TravelCenters of America Inc., bought 7,000 shares at the value of $12.90 during a trade that took place back on Mar 04, which means that PERTCHIK JONATHAN is holding 60,000 shares at the value of $90,300 based on the most recent closing price.

TA Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at +1.12 for the present operating margin and +23.29 for gross margin. The net margin for TravelCenters of America Inc. stands at +0.52. Total capital return value is set at 3.71, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.79. Equity return holds the value 4.80%, with 0.80% for asset returns.

Based on TravelCenters of America Inc. (TA), the company’s capital structure generated 405.14 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 80.20. Total debt to assets is settled at the value of 69.34 with long-term debt to equity ratio rests at 2.41 and long-term debt to capital is 386.92.

The value for Enterprise to Sales is 0.40 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.95. The receivables turnover for TravelCenters of America Inc. is 45.16 with the total asset turnover at the value of 2.51. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.08.