Time to Pay a Little Attention to Ocean Power Technologies, Inc. (OPTT) Again

Ocean Power Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTT) went up by 0.88% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $2.34 and move down -105.26%, while OPTT stocks collected -8.06% of loss with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/19/20 that Ocean Power Technologies’ PB3 PowerBuoy(R) Achieves New Operational Milestone

OPTT Market Performance

OPTT stocks went down by -8.06% for the week, with the monthly jump of 41.12% and a quarterly performance of 147.93%, while its annual performance rate touched -40.93%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 6.28% for OPTT stocks with the simple moving average of 55.80% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on Ocean Power Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTT)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OPTT stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for OPTT shares by setting it to “Neutral”. The predicted price for OPTT socks in the upcoming period according to H.C. Wainwright is based on the research report published on February 25, 2015.

Ascendiant Capital Markets, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see OPTT stock at the price of $5. The rating they have provided for OPTT stocks is “Strong Buy” according to the report published on May 9, 2013.

UBS gave “Buy” rating to OPTT stocks, setting the target price at $14 in the report published on July 17, 2008.

OPTT Stocks 32.66% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OPTT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Ocean Power Technologies, Inc. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -51.28% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 18.71%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 13.51%, while the shares surge at the distance of +44.30% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by +125.03% upper at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, OPTT went down by -8.06%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of -22.40% of losses for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $1.0902. In addition, Ocean Power Technologies, Inc. saw 31.03% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further gains.

OPTT Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at -675.68 for the present operating margin and -6.24 for gross margin. The net margin for Ocean Power Technologies, Inc. stands at -615.46. Total capital return value is set at -82.43, while invested capital returns managed to touch -75.71. Equity return holds the value -94.40%, with -70.50% for asset returns.

Based on Ocean Power Technologies, Inc. (OPTT), the company’s capital structure generated 12.46 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 11.08.

The value for Enterprise to Sales is -3.68 with debt to enterprise value settled at -0.21. The receivables turnover for Ocean Power Technologies, Inc. is 7.72 with the total asset turnover at the value of 0.11. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.13.