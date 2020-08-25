Search
Technical Traders Must Watch Match Group, Inc. (IAC)

by Melissa Arnold

Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC) went up by 2.58% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $136.02 and move down -4.11%, while IAC stocks collected 2.90% of gains with the last five trading sessions. Barron's reported on 08/21/20 that Michael Eisner Bought Up IAC/InterActiveCorp Stock

Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC) Worth an Investment?

Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: IAC) The 36 Months beta value for IAC stocks is at 1.86, while 17 of the analysts out of 19 who provided ratings for Match Group, Inc. stocks as a “buy” while 0 as overweight, 1 rated it as hold and 0 as sell. The average price we get from analysts is $155.72 which is $33.35 above current price. IAC currently has a short float of 3.99% and public float of 77.95M with average trading volume of 2.61M shares.

IAC Market Performance

IAC stocks went up by 2.90% for the week, with the monthly jump of 3.86% and a quarterly performance of 74.89%, while its annual performance rate touched 78.82%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 1.41% for IAC stocks with the simple moving average of 68.21% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for IAC stocks, with Wedbush repeating the rating for IAC shares by setting it to “Outperform”. The predicted price for IAC socks in the upcoming period according to Wedbush is $170 based on the research report published on August 12, 2020.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see IAC stock at the price of $135. The rating they have provided for IAC stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on July 8, 2020.

JP Morgan gave “Overweight” rating to IAC stocks, setting the target price at $155 in the report published on July 7, 2020.

IAC Stocks 12.67% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IAC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Match Group, Inc. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -3.95% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 3.09%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 2.45%, while the shares surge at the distance of +2.23% for the moving average in the last 20 days.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, IAC went up by +2.90%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $128.98. In addition, Match Group, Inc. saw 83.68% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further gains.

IAC Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at Match Group, Inc. (IAC), starting from EISNER MICHAEL D, who bought 40,555 shares at the price of $122.85 back on Aug 12. After this action, Rushing now owns 40,555 shares of Match Group, Inc., valued at $4,982,206 with the latest closing price.

Schwerdtman Michael H, the SVP and Controller (CAO) of Match Group, Inc., sold 3,097 shares at the value of $121.95 during a trade that took place back on Aug 12, which means that Schwerdtman Michael H is holding 2,281 shares at the value of $377,679 based on the most recent closing price.

Quick Links