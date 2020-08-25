Search
Switchback Energy Acquisition Corporation (SBE) Everything Investors Need To Know

by Denise Gardner

Switchback Energy Acquisition Corporation (NYSE:SBE) changed by 0.00% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $10.38 and move down -1.76%, while SBE stocks collected -1.45% of loss with the last five trading sessions.

SBE Market Performance

SBE stocks went down by -1.45% for the week, with the monthly jump of 0.59% and a quarterly performance of 4.08%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.71% for SBE stocks with the simple moving average of 2.87% for the last 200 days.

SBE Stocks 0.90% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SBE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Switchback Energy Acquisition Corporation was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -1.73% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 0.97%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 1.00%, while the shares sank at the distance of -0.97% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by +3.45% upper at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, SBE went down by -1.45%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $10.27. In addition, Switchback Energy Acquisition Corporation saw 4.08% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further gains.

