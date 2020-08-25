Search
Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (SENS) Chart Is Flashing Mixed Signals

by Ethane Eddington

Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (AMEX:SENS) went up by 0.72% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $1.78 and move down -270.83%, while SENS stocks collected -8.36% of loss with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/10/20 that Senseonics Holdings, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results

Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (AMEX:SENS) Worth an Investment?

Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (AMEX: SENS) The 36 Months beta value for SENS stocks is at 0.44, while 4 of the analysts out of 7 who provided ratings for Senseonics Holdings, Inc. stocks as a “buy” while 0 as overweight, 3 rated it as hold and 0 as sell. The average price we get from analysts is $0.88 which is -$0.48 below current price. SENS currently has a short float of 13.44% and public float of 174.14M with average trading volume of 3.34M shares.

SENS Market Performance

SENS stocks went down by -8.36% for the week, with the monthly jump of 5.95% and a quarterly performance of 0.38%, while its annual performance rate touched -54.39%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -2.77% for SENS stocks with the simple moving average of -35.59% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (AMEX:SENS)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SENS stocks, with Craig Hallum repeating the rating for SENS shares by setting it to “Hold”. The predicted price for SENS socks in the upcoming period according to Craig Hallum is $246 based on the research report published on August 11, 2020.

BTIG Research, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SENS stock at the price of $1. The rating they have provided for SENS stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on August 11, 2020.

Guggenheim gave “ Neutral” rating to SENS stocks, setting the target price at $1 in the report published on March 13, 2020.

SENS Stocks 7.54% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SENS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Senseonics Holdings, Inc. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -73.10% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 9.96%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 7.65%, while the shares sank at the distance of -0.79% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by +16.78% upper at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, SENS went down by -8.36%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of -61.99% of losses for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $0.4924. In addition, Senseonics Holdings, Inc. saw -47.72% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further losses.

SENS Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at -613.41 for the present operating margin and -91.30 for gross margin. The net margin for Senseonics Holdings, Inc. stands at -542.46. Total capital return value is set at -112.29, while invested capital returns managed to touch -195.45. Equity return holds the value 585.60%, with -111.90% for asset returns.

The value for Enterprise to Sales is 9.21 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.61. The receivables turnover for Senseonics Holdings, Inc. is 2.39 with the total asset turnover at the value of 0.15. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.01.

Quick Links