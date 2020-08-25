Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (RUTH): Share Tumbled 6.06% last week: What Happened?

Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) went up by 7.18% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $25.77 and move down -183.19%, while RUTH stocks collected 6.06% of gains with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 07/31/20 that Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. Provides Business Update Related to COVID-19 and Reports Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results

Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) Worth an Investment?

Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: RUTH) The 36 Months beta value for RUTH stocks is at 1.92, while 0 of the analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. stocks as a “buy” while 1 as overweight, 4 rated it as hold and 0 as sell. The average price we get from analysts is $8.63 which is -$0.47 below current price. RUTH currently has a short float of 8.90% and public float of 32.11M with average trading volume of 1.79M shares.

RUTH Market Performance

RUTH stocks went up by 6.06% for the week, with the monthly jump of 22.81% and a quarterly performance of 7.18%, while its annual performance rate touched -53.00%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 13.32% for RUTH stocks with the simple moving average of -34.65% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RUTH stocks, with Stephens repeating the rating for RUTH shares by setting it to “Equal-Weight”. The predicted price for RUTH socks in the upcoming period according to Stephens is $12 based on the research report published on June 12, 2020.

Piper Sandler, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see RUTH stock at the price of $8, previously predicting the value of $26. The rating they have provided for RUTH stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on March 17, 2020.

CL King gave “Neutral” rating to RUTH stocks, setting the target price at $8 in the report published on March 9, 2020.

RUTH Stocks 14.99% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RUTH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -64.69% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 7.09%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 5.64%, while the shares surge at the distance of +25.52% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by -5.50% lower at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, RUTH went up by +6.06%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of -63.64% of losses for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $8.12. In addition, Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. saw -58.19% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further losses.

RUTH Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at +11.71 for the present operating margin and +22.30 for gross margin. The net margin for Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. stands at +9.02. Total capital return value is set at 20.81, while invested capital returns managed to touch 16.47. Equity return holds the value -2.70%, with -0.50% for asset returns.

Based on Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (RUTH), the company’s capital structure generated 320.36 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 76.21. Total debt to assets is settled at the value of 53.50 with long-term debt to equity ratio rests at 24.95 and long-term debt to capital is 305.16.

The value for Enterprise to Sales is 1.99 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.32. The receivables turnover for Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. is 21.65 with the total asset turnover at the value of 1.13. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.37.