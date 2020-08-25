Search
Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (ROIC): All the Basics You Need to Know

by Ethane Eddington

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) went up by 3.49% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $19.18 and move down -66.06%, while ROIC stocks collected -3.51% of loss with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/19/20 that Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. Schedules Third Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call

ROIC Market Performance

ROIC stocks went down by -3.51% for the week, with the monthly jump of 14.13% and a quarterly performance of 16.67%, while its annual performance rate touched -33.73%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 2.51% for ROIC stocks with the simple moving average of -11.58% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ROIC stocks, with CapitalOne repeating the rating for ROIC shares by setting it to “Equal Weight”. The predicted price for ROIC socks in the upcoming period according to CapitalOne is $14 based on the research report published on April 27, 2020.

DA Davidson, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ROIC stock at the price of $14. The rating they have provided for ROIC stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on March 23, 2020.

Raymond James gave “ Outperform” rating to ROIC stocks, setting the target price at $19 in the report published on January 7, 2020.

ROIC Stocks 4.65% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ROIC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -39.78% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 4.35%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 4.80%, while the shares surge at the distance of +14.58% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by +0.43% upper at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, ROIC went down by -3.51%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of -37.16% of losses for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $11.34. In addition, Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. saw -34.60% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further losses.

ROIC Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (ROIC), starting from Zorn Eric S, who bought 29,112 shares at the price of $9.22 back on Apr 28. After this action, Rushing now owns 93,946 shares of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp., valued at $268,424 with the latest closing price.

PERSICO CHARLES J., the Director of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp., sold 7,475 shares at the value of $16.93 during a trade that took place back on Feb 21, which means that PERSICO CHARLES J. is holding 23,559 shares at the value of $126,541 based on the most recent closing price.

ROIC Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at +14.82 for the present operating margin and +43.53 for gross margin. The net margin for Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. stands at +17.30. Total capital return value is set at 1.53, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.87. Equity return holds the value 3.80%, with 1.50% for asset returns.

Based on Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (ROIC), the company’s capital structure generated 116.04 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 53.71. Total debt to assets is settled at the value of 47.58 with long-term debt to equity ratio rests at 1.67 and long-term debt to capital is 116.00.

The value for Enterprise to Sales is 12.63 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.39. The receivables turnover for Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. is 6.04 with the total asset turnover at the value of 0.09.

Quick Links