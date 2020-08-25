Regions Financial Corporation (RF) set up for great things

Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) went up by 5.20% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $17.54 and move down -51.99%, while RF stocks collected -1.11% of loss with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 14 hours ago that Regions Bank Branches Now Open for Walk-in Service

Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) Worth an Investment?

Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE: RF) scored price to earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 17.35 times of increase in earnings at the present.

RF Market Performance

RF stocks went down by -1.11% for the week, with the monthly jump of 5.68% and a quarterly performance of 5.29%, while its annual performance rate touched -16.32%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 3.25% for RF stocks with the simple moving average of -10.66% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RF stocks, with Wolfe Research repeating the rating for RF shares by setting it to “Outperform”. The predicted price for RF socks in the upcoming period according to Wolfe Research is $17 based on the research report published on July 31, 2020.

Raymond James, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see RF stock at the price of $15. The rating they have provided for RF stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on June 17, 2020.

Raymond James gave “ Mkt Perform” rating to RF stocks, setting the target price at $15 in the report published on March 9, 2020.

RF Stocks 3.83% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Regions Financial Corporation was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -34.21% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 3.14%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 3.02%, while the shares surge at the distance of +8.77% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by -3.03% lower at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, RF went down by -1.11%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of -32.36% of losses for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $11.22. In addition, Regions Financial Corporation saw -32.75% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further losses.

RF Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at Regions Financial Corporation (RF), starting from SUQUET JOSE S, who bought 10,000 shares at the price of $9.88 back on May 11. After this action, Rushing now owns 51,527 shares of Regions Financial Corporation, valued at $98,789 with the latest closing price.

SUQUET JOSE S, the Director of Regions Financial Corporation, bought 5,000 shares at the value of $10.21 during a trade that took place back on May 08, which means that SUQUET JOSE S is holding 41,527 shares at the value of $51,043 based on the most recent closing price.

RF Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at +30.62 for the present operating margin. The net margin for Regions Financial Corporation stands at +23.90. Total capital return value is set at 7.24, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.88. Equity return holds the value 4.20%, with 0.50% for asset returns.

Based on Regions Financial Corporation (RF), the company’s capital structure generated 64.09 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 39.06.