RealNetworks, Inc. (RNWK) future in Communication Services Sector

RealNetworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNWK) went up by 9.45% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $2.24 and move down -61.15%, while RNWK stocks collected -7.97% of loss with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 8 hours ago that RealNetworks Announces Support for Acquisition of Rhapsody International, Inc. by MelodyVR Group PLC

RNWK Market Performance

RNWK stocks went down by -7.97% for the week, with the monthly drop of -16.45% and a quarterly performance of 5.83%, while its annual performance rate touched -18.06%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -4.79% for RNWK stocks with the simple moving average of 14.12% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on RealNetworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNWK)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RNWK stocks, with Brigantine repeating the rating for RNWK shares by setting it to “Buy”. The predicted price for RNWK socks in the upcoming period according to Brigantine is $12.50 based on the research report published on February 13, 2012.

Brigantine, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see RNWK stock at the price of $8.50. The rating they have provided for RNWK stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on November 4, 2011.

RNWK Stocks -2.07% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RNWK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, RealNetworks, Inc. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -37.95% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 7.05%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 6.57%, while the shares sank at the distance of -9.74% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by +6.92% upper at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, RNWK went up by +2.96%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of -16.27% of losses for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $1.4525. In addition, RealNetworks, Inc. saw 5.83% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further gains.

RNWK Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RealNetworks, Inc. (RNWK), starting from Parham Michael, who sold 7,500 shares at the price of $1.62 back on Nov 08. After this action, Rushing now owns 4,125 shares of RealNetworks, Inc., valued at $12,157 with the latest closing price.

Parham Michael, the SVP General Counsel of RealNetworks, Inc., sold 10,000 shares at the value of $1.60 during a trade that took place back on Aug 27, which means that Parham Michael is holding 11,625 shares at the value of $15,980 based on the most recent closing price.

RNWK Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at -17.40 for the present operating margin and +40.08 for gross margin. The net margin for RealNetworks, Inc. stands at -11.62. Total capital return value is set at -48.94, while invested capital returns managed to touch -37.05. Equity return holds the value -53.30%, with -13.60% for asset returns.

Based on RealNetworks, Inc. (RNWK), the company’s capital structure generated 63.19 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 38.72. Total debt to assets is settled at the value of 15.34 with long-term debt to equity ratio rests at -47.08 and long-term debt to capital is 31.89.

The value for Enterprise to Sales is 0.31 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.46. The receivables turnover for RealNetworks, Inc. is 8.34 with the total asset turnover at the value of 1.43. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.56.