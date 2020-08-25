Range Resources Corporation (RRC) Everything Investors Need To Know

Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) went up by 3.26% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $9.37 and move down -13.85%, while RRC stocks collected -7.32% of loss with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/18/20 that Range Announces Pricing of Upsized $300 Million Offering of Additional 9.250% Senior Notes Due 2026 and Amends Terms of Tender Offers

RRC Market Performance

RRC stocks went down by -7.32% for the week, with the monthly jump of 22.29% and a quarterly performance of 27.01%, while its annual performance rate touched 118.88%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 6.40% for RRC stocks with the simple moving average of 69.58% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RRC stocks, with Wolfe Research repeating the rating for RRC shares by setting it to “Outperform”. The predicted price for RRC socks in the upcoming period according to Wolfe Research is $56 based on the research report published on August 12, 2020.

Credit Suisse, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see RRC stock at the price of $4. The rating they have provided for RRC stocks is “Underperform” according to the report published on August 5, 2020.

Mizuho gave “Neutral” rating to RRC stocks, setting the target price at $4 in the report published on July 23, 2020.

RRC Stocks 19.68% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RRC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Range Resources Corporation was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -12.17% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 6.85%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 6.63%, while the shares surge at the distance of +37.63% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by +27.20% upper at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, RRC went down by -7.32%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of +81.28% of gains for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $7.85. In addition, Range Resources Corporation saw 69.69% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further gains.

RRC Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at Range Resources Corporation (RRC), starting from FUNK JAMES M, who bought 25,000 shares at the price of $2.16 back on Mar 27. After this action, Rushing now owns 39,000 shares of Range Resources Corporation, valued at $54,000 with the latest closing price.

GRAY STEVEN D, the Director of Range Resources Corporation, bought 100,000 shares at the value of $2.11 during a trade that took place back on Mar 12, which means that GRAY STEVEN D is holding 150,000 shares at the value of $210,800 based on the most recent closing price.

RRC Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at -43.39 for the present operating margin and -36.65 for gross margin. The net margin for Range Resources Corporation stands at -66.00. Total capital return value is set at -16.74, while invested capital returns managed to touch -25.51. Equity return holds the value -64.80%, with -25.70% for asset returns.

Based on Range Resources Corporation (RRC), the company’s capital structure generated 138.10 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 58.00. Total debt to assets is settled at the value of 49.03 with long-term debt to equity ratio rests at -5.81 and long-term debt to capital is 136.91.

The value for Enterprise to Sales is 1.71 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.73. The receivables turnover for Range Resources Corporation is 6.81 with the total asset turnover at the value of 0.32. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.76.