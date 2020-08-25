Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (DGX) and the Battle of Fundamental vs. Technical

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) went down by -0.20% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $131.81 and move down -12.08%, while DGX stocks collected -2.00% of loss with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 16 hours ago that Quest Diagnostics and Quest Diagnostics Foundation Launch Initiative to Reduce Health Disparities in Underserved Communities

DGX Market Performance

DGX stocks went down by -2.00% for the week, with the monthly drop of -5.91% and a quarterly performance of 4.30%, while its annual performance rate touched 15.75%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -4.39% for DGX stocks with the simple moving average of 8.74% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DGX stocks, with KeyBanc Capital Markets repeating the rating for DGX shares by setting it to “Overweight”. The predicted price for DGX socks in the upcoming period according to KeyBanc Capital Markets is $144 based on the research report published on July 29, 2020.

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DGX stock at the price of $142. The rating they have provided for DGX stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on July 14, 2020.

Wells Fargo gave “ Equal Weight” rating to DGX stocks, setting the target price at $120 in the report published on June 9, 2020.

DGX Stocks -1.37% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DGX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Quest Diagnostics Incorporated was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -10.78% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 2.18%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 1.99%, while the shares sank at the distance of -5.19% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by +6.33% upper at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, DGX went down by -2.00%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of +16.31% of gains for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $122.68. In addition, Quest Diagnostics Incorporated saw 10.12% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further gains.

DGX Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (DGX), starting from RING TIMOTHY M, who sold 11,730 shares at the price of $116.60 back on Jun 08. After this action, Rushing now owns 20,505 shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated, valued at $1,367,718 with the latest closing price.

GUINAN MARK, the Executive Vice President & CFO of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated, sold 72,596 shares at the value of $117.23 during a trade that took place back on Jun 08, which means that GUINAN MARK is holding 73,579 shares at the value of $8,510,585 based on the most recent closing price.

DGX Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at +15.79 for the present operating margin and +34.02 for gross margin. The net margin for Quest Diagnostics Incorporated stands at +10.81. Total capital return value is set at 11.89, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.95. Equity return holds the value 13.20%, with 6.00% for asset returns.

Based on Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (DGX), the company’s capital structure generated 96.01 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 48.98. Total debt to assets is settled at the value of 42.17 with long-term debt to equity ratio rests at 6.78 and long-term debt to capital is 77.63.

EBITDA value lies at +358.00 M with total debt to EBITDA carrying the value of 3.14. The value for Enterprise to Sales is 2.44 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.29. The receivables turnover for Quest Diagnostics Incorporated is 7.44 with the total asset turnover at the value of 0.65. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.25.