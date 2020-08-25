Search
Price Trends About Halliburton Company (HAL) You Should Know

by Denise Gardner

Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) went up by 3.49% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $25.47 and move down -56.35%, while HAL stocks collected -2.16% of loss with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 6 hours ago that Halliburton 2020 Third Quarter Conference Call

Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) Worth an Investment?

Halliburton Company (NYSE: HAL) The 36 Months beta value for HAL stocks is at 2.67, while 9 of the analysts out of 31 who provided ratings for Halliburton Company stocks as a “buy” while 3 as overweight, 18 rated it as hold and 1 as sell. HAL currently has a short float of 4.96% and public float of 876.12M with average trading volume of 18.02M shares.

HAL Market Performance

HAL stocks went down by -2.16% for the week, with the monthly jump of 10.74% and a quarterly performance of 37.24%, while its annual performance rate touched -8.07%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 4.63% for HAL stocks with the simple moving average of 3.76% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HAL stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for HAL shares by setting it to “Buy”. The predicted price for HAL socks in the upcoming period according to BofA Securities is $18 based on the research report published on July 21, 2020.

Cowen, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see HAL stock at the price of $17. The rating they have provided for HAL stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on July 15, 2020.

Northland Capital gave “Market Perform” rating to HAL stocks, setting the target price at $11 in the report published on May 29, 2020.

HAL Stocks 16.50% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HAL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Halliburton Company was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -36.04% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 3.33%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 3.28%, while the shares surge at the distance of +9.33% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by +27.46% upper at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, HAL went down by -2.16%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of -20.92% of losses for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $15.64. In addition, Halliburton Company saw -33.43% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further losses.

HAL Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at Halliburton Company (HAL), starting from GERBER MURRY, who bought 350,000 shares at the price of $8.68 back on Apr 23. After this action, Rushing now owns 574,879 shares of Halliburton Company, valued at $3,038,000 with the latest closing price.

GERBER MURRY, the Director of Halliburton Company, bought 155,763 shares at the value of $6.78 during a trade that took place back on Mar 13, which means that GERBER MURRY is holding 224,879 shares at the value of $1,056,073 based on the most recent closing price.

HAL Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at +5.15 for the present operating margin and +10.20 for gross margin. The net margin for Halliburton Company stands at -5.05. Total capital return value is set at 5.84, while invested capital returns managed to touch -5.77. Equity return holds the value -54.40%, with -16.70% for asset returns.

Based on Halliburton Company (HAL), the company’s capital structure generated 143.57 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 58.94. Total debt to assets is settled at the value of 45.33 with long-term debt to equity ratio rests at 1.95 and long-term debt to capital is 140.60.

The value for Enterprise to Sales is 1.37 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.38. The receivables turnover for Halliburton Company is 4.57 with the total asset turnover at the value of 0.87. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.30.

Quick Links