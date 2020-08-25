One Stop Systems, Inc. (OSS) – good time to look at fundamentals

One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS) went up by 7.98% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $3.25 and move down -28.46%, while OSS stocks collected 2.18% of gains with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/24/20 that OSS Receives $4.3 Million in DSU Purchase Orders for Military Radar Application as Follow-on to $36 Million Supplier Agreement

One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS) Worth an Investment?

One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: OSS) scored price to earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 70.91 times of increase in earnings at the present.

OSS Market Performance

OSS stocks went up by 2.18% for the week, with the monthly jump of 6.36% and a quarterly performance of 41.82%, while its annual performance rate touched 31.46%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 4.65% for OSS stocks with the simple moving average of 26.82% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OSS stocks, with Noble Capital Markets repeating the rating for OSS shares by setting it to “Outperform”. The predicted price for OSS socks in the upcoming period according to Noble Capital Markets is $4 based on the research report published on April 4, 2019.

OSS Stocks 13.16% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OSS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, One Stop Systems, Inc. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -22.26% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 9.66%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 6.53%, while the shares surge at the distance of +18.87% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by +26.00% upper at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, OSS went up by +10.53%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of +5.88% of gains for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $2.43. In addition, One Stop Systems, Inc. saw 15.84% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further gains.

OSS Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at One Stop Systems, Inc. (OSS), starting from Cooper Steve D, who sold 12,250 shares at the price of $2.52 back on Aug 20. After this action, Rushing now owns 3,090,425 shares of One Stop Systems, Inc., valued at $30,870 with the latest closing price.

Reardon James M, the President, CDI of One Stop Systems, Inc., sold 18,537 shares at the value of $2.51 during a trade that took place back on Aug 20, which means that Reardon James M is holding 1,198,530 shares at the value of $46,528 based on the most recent closing price.

OSS Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at +1.58 for the present operating margin and +33.28 for gross margin. The net margin for One Stop Systems, Inc. stands at -1.54. Total capital return value is set at 3.09, while invested capital returns managed to touch -3.22. Equity return holds the value 1.90%, with 1.40% for asset returns.

Based on One Stop Systems, Inc. (OSS), the company’s capital structure generated 7.96 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 7.37. Total debt to assets is settled at the value of 5.59 with long-term debt to equity ratio rests at 5.55 and long-term debt to capital is 1.21.

The value for Enterprise to Sales is 0.48 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.08. The receivables turnover for One Stop Systems, Inc. is 5.25 with the total asset turnover at the value of 1.49. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.31.