Oblong Inc. (OBLG) – good time to look at fundamentals

by Denise Gardner

Oblong Inc. (AMEX:OBLG) went up by 5.41% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $4.69 and move down -100.43%, while OBLG stocks collected -20.95% of loss with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 14 hours ago that Oblong Secures Largest Initial Mezzanine Order in Company History

Oblong Inc. (AMEX:OBLG) Worth an Investment?

Oblong Inc. (AMEX: OBLG) The 36 Months beta value for OBLG stocks is at 1.08, while 1 of the analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Oblong Inc. stocks as a “buy” while 0 as overweight, 0 rated it as hold and 0 as sell. The average price we get from analysts is $35.40 which is -$2.34 below current price. OBLG currently has a short float of 2.05% and public float of 3.67M with average trading volume of 672.17K shares.

OBLG Market Performance

OBLG stocks went down by -20.95% for the week, with the monthly drop of -38.90% and a quarterly performance of 131.68%, while its annual performance rate touched 251.04%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -22.99% for OBLG stocks with the simple moving average of 51.65% for the last 200 days.

OBLG Stocks -1.57% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OBLG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Oblong Inc. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -50.11% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 12.10%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 16.87%, while the shares sank at the distance of -33.52% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by +82.81% upper at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, OBLG went down by -20.95%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of +96.64% of gains for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $2.98. In addition, Oblong Inc. saw 68.35% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further gains.

Quick Links