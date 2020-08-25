NOW Inc. (DNOW) most recent report reveals some hints about its future

NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) went up by 2.32% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $12.91 and move down -62.8%, while DNOW stocks collected -10.50% of loss with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/11/20 that Schedule Now Live for EnerCom’s Virtual The Oil & Gas Conference(R) August 17-19, 2020

NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) Worth an Investment?

NOW Inc. (NYSE: DNOW) The 36 Months beta value for DNOW stocks is at 1.91, while 4 of the analysts out of 11 who provided ratings for NOW Inc. stocks as a “buy” while 1 as overweight, 6 rated it as hold and 0 as sell. The average price we get from analysts is $10.17 which is $0.4 above current price. DNOW currently has a short float of 3.50% and public float of 108.46M with average trading volume of 1.34M shares.

DNOW Market Performance

DNOW stocks went down by -10.50% for the week, with the monthly drop of -9.27% and a quarterly performance of 8.19%, while its annual performance rate touched -31.04%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -8.41% for DNOW stocks with the simple moving average of -9.23% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DNOW stocks, with Northland Capital repeating the rating for DNOW shares by setting it to “Outperform”. The predicted price for DNOW socks in the upcoming period according to Northland Capital is $9.50 based on the research report published on July 10, 2020.

Cowen, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DNOW stock at the price of $8. The rating they have provided for DNOW stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on April 14, 2020.

Cowen gave “Market Perform” rating to DNOW stocks, setting the target price at $8.25 in the report published on February 20, 2020.

DNOW Stocks -7.70% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DNOW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, NOW Inc. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -38.57% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 4.12%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 4.31%, while the shares sank at the distance of -9.27% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by -5.71% lower at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, DNOW went down by -10.50%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of -35.21% of losses for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $8.62. In addition, NOW Inc. saw -29.45% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further losses.

DNOW Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at +1.52 for the present operating margin and +19.86 for gross margin. The net margin for NOW Inc. stands at -3.29. Total capital return value is set at 3.51, while invested capital returns managed to touch -7.66. Equity return holds the value -49.90%, with -34.70% for asset returns.

Based on NOW Inc. (DNOW), the company’s capital structure generated 6.29 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 5.92.

The value for Enterprise to Sales is 0.38 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.06. The receivables turnover for NOW Inc. is 6.93 with the total asset turnover at the value of 1.74. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.69.