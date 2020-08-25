New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYMT) – the Stock that lost -1.09% this week!

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) went up by 5.43% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $6.47 and move down -137.87%, while NYMT stocks collected -1.09% of loss with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/05/20 that New York Mortgage Trust Reports Second Quarter 2020 Results

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) Worth an Investment?

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ: NYMT) The 36 Months beta value for NYMT stocks is at 1.90, while 2 of the analysts out of 8 who provided ratings for New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. stocks as a “buy” while 0 as overweight, 6 rated it as hold and 0 as sell. The average price we get from analysts is $3.08 which is $0.32 above current price. NYMT currently has a short float of 3.40% and public float of 375.28M with average trading volume of 6.82M shares.

NYMT Market Performance

NYMT stocks went down by -1.09% for the week, with the monthly jump of 8.37% and a quarterly performance of 26.51%, while its annual performance rate touched -56.06%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 1.25% for NYMT stocks with the simple moving average of -31.77% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NYMT stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for NYMT shares by setting it to “Equal Weight”. The predicted price for NYMT socks in the upcoming period according to Barclays is $20 based on the research report published on May 27, 2020.

Credit Suisse, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NYMT stock at the price of $2.50. The rating they have provided for NYMT stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on April 24, 2020.

Maxim Group gave “ Hold” rating to NYMT stocks, setting the target price at $2.50 in the report published on March 25, 2020.

NYMT Stocks 3.79% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NYMT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -57.96% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 4.58%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 4.10%, while the shares surge at the distance of +8.37% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by +1.12% upper at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, NYMT went down by -1.09%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of -55.84% of losses for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $2.70. In addition, New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. saw -56.34% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further losses.

NYMT Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYMT), starting from Nario-Eng Kristine Rimando, who bought 7,500 shares at the price of $4.00 back on Mar 13. After this action, Rushing now owns 119,594 shares of New York Mortgage Trust, Inc., valued at $30,000 with the latest closing price.

Mumma Steven R, the CEO of New York Mortgage Trust, Inc., bought 32,000 shares at the value of $4.02 during a trade that took place back on Mar 13, which means that Mumma Steven R is holding 1,000,911 shares at the value of $128,640 based on the most recent closing price.

NYMT Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at +23.08 for the present operating margin and +98.04 for gross margin. The net margin for New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. stands at +23.12. Total capital return value is set at 0.91, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.06. Equity return holds the value -25.10%, with -3.10% for asset returns.

Based on New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYMT), the company’s capital structure generated 957.09 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 90.54. Total debt to assets is settled at the value of 89.90 with long-term debt to equity ratio rests at 1.31 and long-term debt to capital is 1,063.91.

The value for Enterprise to Sales is 30.46 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.92. The receivables turnover for New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. is 18.18 with the total asset turnover at the value of 0.04.