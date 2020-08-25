MDU Resources Group, Inc. (MDU) most recent report reveals some hints about its future

MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) went up by 4.68% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $32.22 and move down -37.28%, while MDU stocks collected 3.53% of gains with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/13/20 that MDU Resources Declares Quarterly Dividend on Common Stock

MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) Worth an Investment?

MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE: MDU) scored price to earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 13.18 times of increase in earnings at the present.

MDU Market Performance

MDU stocks went up by 3.53% for the week, with the monthly jump of 7.61% and a quarterly performance of 4.87%, while its annual performance rate touched -10.69%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 4.46% for MDU stocks with the simple moving average of -6.46% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MDU stocks, with Williams Capital Group repeating the rating for MDU shares by setting it to “Buy”. The predicted price for MDU socks in the upcoming period according to Williams Capital Group is $32 based on the research report published on September 16, 2019.

Williams Capital Group, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MDU stock at the price of $28, previously predicting the value of $30. The rating they have provided for MDU stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on February 8, 2018.

Argus gave “ Hold” rating to MDU stocks, setting the target price at $28 in the report published on February 13, 2017.

MDU Stocks 7.09% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MDU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, MDU Resources Group, Inc. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -27.16% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 2.58%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 2.64%, while the shares surge at the distance of +8.26% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by +12.14% upper at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, MDU went up by +3.53%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of -19.62% of losses for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $22.56. In addition, MDU Resources Group, Inc. saw -21.00% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further losses.

MDU Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MDU Resources Group, Inc. (MDU), starting from SPARBY DAVID M, who bought 2,000 shares at the price of $22.52 back on Aug 20. After this action, Rushing now owns 20,807 shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc., valued at $45,040 with the latest closing price.

Link Margaret A, the VP and CIO of MDU Resources Group, Inc., bought 5,000 shares at the value of $21.39 during a trade that took place back on May 18, which means that Link Margaret A is holding 5,000 shares at the value of $106,949 based on the most recent closing price.

MDU Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at +9.02 for the present operating margin and +12.69 for gross margin. The net margin for MDU Resources Group, Inc. stands at +6.28. Total capital return value is set at 9.74, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.00. Equity return holds the value 12.00%, with 4.30% for asset returns.

Based on MDU Resources Group, Inc. (MDU), the company’s capital structure generated 82.83 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 45.31. Total debt to assets is settled at the value of 30.70 with long-term debt to equity ratio rests at 4.77 and long-term debt to capital is 81.14.

The value for Enterprise to Sales is 1.54 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.29. The receivables turnover for MDU Resources Group, Inc. is 6.84 with the total asset turnover at the value of 0.73. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.50.