Livent Corporation (LTHM) Earnings Mystery: What to Expect?

by Daisy Galbraith

Livent Corporation (NYSE:LTHM) went up by 3.42% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $12.29 and move down -62.78%, while LTHM stocks collected -0.53% of loss with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/07/20 that Livent’s Paul Graves to Speak at the Canaccord Genuity 40th Annual Growth Conference

Livent Corporation (NYSE:LTHM) Worth an Investment?

Livent Corporation (NYSE: LTHM) scored price to earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 70.56 times of increase in earnings at the present.

LTHM Market Performance

LTHM stocks went down by -0.53% for the week, with the monthly jump of 11.19% and a quarterly performance of 13.88%, while its annual performance rate touched 24.38%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 6.45% for LTHM stocks with the simple moving average of 2.07% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on Livent Corporation (NYSE:LTHM)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LTHM stocks, with BMO Capital Markets repeating the rating for LTHM shares by setting it to “Market Perform”. The predicted price for LTHM socks in the upcoming period according to BMO Capital Markets is $13 based on the research report published on April 6, 2020.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LTHM stock at the price of $5, previously predicting the value of $9.50. The rating they have provided for LTHM stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on March 30, 2020.

Vertical Research gave “ Hold” rating to LTHM stocks, setting the target price at $5 in the report published on March 26, 2020.

LTHM Stocks 11.09% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LTHM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Livent Corporation was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -38.57% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 4.95%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 3.28%, while the shares surge at the distance of +13.19% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by -1.95% lower at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, LTHM went down by -0.53%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of -0.92% of losses for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $7.14. In addition, Livent Corporation saw -11.70% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further losses.

LTHM Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at +22.12 for the present operating margin and +33.37 for gross margin. The net margin for Livent Corporation stands at +12.92. Total capital return value is set at 13.88, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.12. Equity return holds the value 2.90%, with 1.90% for asset returns.

Based on Livent Corporation (LTHM), the company’s capital structure generated 31.64 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 24.03. Total debt to assets is settled at the value of 20.02 with long-term debt to equity ratio rests at 15.07 and long-term debt to capital is 31.25.

EBITDA value lies at +4.80 M with total debt to EBITDA carrying the value of 1.45. The value for Enterprise to Sales is 3.62 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.12. The receivables turnover for Livent Corporation is 2.55 with the total asset turnover at the value of 0.51. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.22.

