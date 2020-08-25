Search
Lipocine Inc. (LPCN) and the Battle of Fundamental vs. Technical

by Denise Gardner

Lipocine Inc. (NASDAQ:LPCN) went down by -15.99% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $3.45 and move down -137.93%, while LPCN stocks collected -22.87% of loss with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/10/20 that Thinking about buying stock in Trevena Inc, Seres Therapeutics, CleanSpark Inc, Lipocine Inc, or Tilray Inc?

LPCN Market Performance

LPCN stocks went down by -22.87% for the week, with the monthly jump of 16.22% and a quarterly performance of 77.32%, while its annual performance rate touched -36.76%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -23.92% for LPCN stocks with the simple moving average of 81.11% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on Lipocine Inc. (NASDAQ:LPCN)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LPCN stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for LPCN shares by setting it to “Buy”. The predicted price for LPCN socks in the upcoming period according to H.C. Wainwright is $3 based on the research report published on January 12, 2018.

Canaccord Genuity, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LPCN stock at the price of $2, previously predicting the value of $11. The rating they have provided for LPCN stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on January 11, 2018.

H.C. Wainwright gave “Buy” rating to LPCN stocks, setting the target price at $10 in the report published on December 8, 2017.

LPCN Stocks -4.02% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LPCN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Lipocine Inc. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -58.12% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 9.42%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 10.45%, while the shares sank at the distance of -2.30% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by +65.00% upper at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, LPCN went down by -31.57%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of -46.96% of losses for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $1.8975. In addition, Lipocine Inc. saw 346.87% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further gains.

LPCN Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at Lipocine Inc. (LPCN), starting from Higuchi John W., who bought 220,000 shares at the price of $0.32 back on Mar 17. After this action, Rushing now owns 696,498 shares of Lipocine Inc., valued at $69,542 with the latest closing price.

Patel Mahesh V., the CEO and President of Lipocine Inc., bought 40,000 shares at the value of $0.38 during a trade that took place back on Dec 31, which means that Patel Mahesh V. is holding 973,612 shares at the value of $15,340 based on the most recent closing price.

