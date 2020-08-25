LightPath Technologies, Inc. (LPTH) Gains 279.91% in one Year: What’s Next?

LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH) went up by 2.49% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $4.87 and move down -82.4%, while LPTH stocks collected -11.22% of loss with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/13/20 that LightPath Technologies Announced Upcoming Investor Events

LPTH Market Performance

LPTH stocks went down by -11.22% for the week, with the monthly drop of -22.55% and a quarterly performance of 12.99%, while its annual performance rate touched 279.91%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -20.33% for LPTH stocks with the simple moving average of 51.74% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LPTH stocks, with B. Riley FBR repeating the rating for LPTH shares by setting it to “Buy”. The predicted price for LPTH socks in the upcoming period according to B. Riley FBR is $44.50 based on the research report published on April 13, 2020.

Dougherty & Company , on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LPTH stock at the price of $3.10. The rating they have provided for LPTH stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on October 6, 2017.

Dougherty & Company gave “Buy” rating to LPTH stocks, setting the target price at $3.50 in the report published on May 5, 2017.

LPTH Stocks -16.95% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LPTH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, LightPath Technologies, Inc. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -45.07% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 10.68%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 7.91%, while the shares sank at the distance of -27.45% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by -11.88% lower at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, LPTH went down by -8.25%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of +281.43% of gains for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $3.31. In addition, LightPath Technologies, Inc. saw 260.00% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further gains.

LPTH Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LightPath Technologies, Inc. (LPTH), starting from Retreage Donald O’connor JR, who bought 500 shares at the price of $1.17 back on Mar 11. After this action, Rushing now owns 2,000 shares of LightPath Technologies, Inc., valued at $584 with the latest closing price.

Retreage Donald O’connor JR, the CFO of LightPath Technologies, Inc., bought 500 shares at the value of $1.29 during a trade that took place back on Feb 25, which means that Retreage Donald O’connor JR is holding 1,500 shares at the value of $643 based on the most recent closing price.

LPTH Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at -0.05 for the present operating margin and +33.48 for gross margin. The net margin for LightPath Technologies, Inc. stands at -7.94. Total capital return value is set at -0.04, while invested capital returns managed to touch -6.69. Equity return holds the value -4.70%, with -3.40% for asset returns.

Based on LightPath Technologies, Inc. (LPTH), the company’s capital structure generated 19.80 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 16.53. Total debt to assets is settled at the value of 13.74 with long-term debt to equity ratio rests at -0.02 and long-term debt to capital is 16.86.

The value for Enterprise to Sales is 1.70 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.26. The receivables turnover for LightPath Technologies, Inc. is 5.63 with the total asset turnover at the value of 0.71. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.09.