Search
Home Business
Business

KAR Auction Services, Inc. (KAR) Fundamental and Technical Analysis Explained

by Denise Gardner

KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) went up by 1.22% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $28.61 and move down -63.95%, while KAR stocks collected -5.47% of loss with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/04/20 that KAR Auction Services, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now. 

KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) Worth an Investment?

KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE: KAR) scored price to earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 131.20 times of increase in earnings at the present.

KAR Market Performance

KAR stocks went down by -5.47% for the week, with the monthly jump of 24.47% and a quarterly performance of 27.84%, while its annual performance rate touched -29.04%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 4.75% for KAR stocks with the simple moving average of 0.91% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KAR stocks, with Northcoast repeating the rating for KAR shares by setting it to “Buy”. The predicted price for KAR socks in the upcoming period according to Northcoast is $22 based on the research report published on August 13, 2020.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see KAR stock at the price of $19. The rating they have provided for KAR stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on April 23, 2020.

BofA/Merrill gave “ Neutral” rating to KAR stocks, setting the target price at $19 in the report published on March 18, 2020.

KAR Stocks 15.05% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KAR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, KAR Auction Services, Inc. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -39.01% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 3.97%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 2.60%, while the shares surge at the distance of +22.54% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by +18.31% upper at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, KAR went down by -5.47%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of -17.02% of losses for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $16.82. In addition, KAR Auction Services, Inc. saw -19.92% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further losses.

KAR Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KAR Auction Services, Inc. (KAR), starting from Coleman Charles S., who bought 2,950 shares at the price of $16.90 back on Mar 09. After this action, Rushing now owns 9,679 shares of KAR Auction Services, Inc., valued at $49,855 with the latest closing price.

HALLETT JAMES P, the Chief Executive Officer of KAR Auction Services, Inc., bought 59,255 shares at the value of $16.88 during a trade that took place back on Mar 09, which means that HALLETT JAMES P is holding 432,944 shares at the value of $1,000,224 based on the most recent closing price.

KAR Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at +11.29 for the present operating margin and +35.09 for gross margin. The net margin for KAR Auction Services, Inc. stands at +3.32. Total capital return value is set at 5.68, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.30. Equity return holds the value 1.50%, with 0.40% for asset returns.

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now. 

Based on KAR Auction Services, Inc. (KAR), the company’s capital structure generated 228.54 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 69.56. Total debt to assets is settled at the value of 57.31 with long-term debt to equity ratio rests at 1.67 and long-term debt to capital is 135.28.

The value for Enterprise to Sales is 2.20 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.62. The receivables turnover for KAR Auction Services, Inc. is 1.05 with the total asset turnover at the value of 0.40. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.29.

Previous articleWhy Momentum Investors Should Watch The Williams Companies, Inc. (WMB)
Next articleTechnical Traders Must Watch Everi Holdings Inc. (EVRI)

Related Articles

Hot Stocks

A Lesson to Learn: PayPal Holdings, Inc. (PYPL) Jump 1.06%

Melissa Arnold - 0
PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) went up by 1.06% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $204.23 and move...
Companies

Price Trends About United Rentals, Inc. (URI) You Should Know

Denise Gardner - 0
United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) went up by 1.09% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $186.78 and move...
Business

3M Company (MMM): All the Basics You Need to Know

Ethane Eddington - 0
3M Company (NYSE:MMM) went up by 1.13% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $182.54 and move down...

Latest Posts

Hot Stocks

A Lesson to Learn: PayPal Holdings, Inc. (PYPL) Jump 1.06%

Melissa Arnold - 0
PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) went up by 1.06% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $204.23 and move...
View Post
Companies

Price Trends About United Rentals, Inc. (URI) You Should Know

Denise Gardner - 0
United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) went up by 1.09% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $186.78 and move...
View Post
Business

3M Company (MMM): All the Basics You Need to Know

Ethane Eddington - 0
3M Company (NYSE:MMM) went up by 1.13% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $182.54 and move down...
View Post
Trending

Growth Myths About PPL Corporation (PPL) You Probably Still Believe

Daisy Galbraith - 0
PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) went up by 1.18% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $36.83 and move down...
View Post
Hot Stocks

What Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) Doesn’t Want You to Know

Nicola Day - 0
Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) went up by 1.21% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $335.88 and move down...
View Post

Hot Stocks

Hot Stocks

A Lesson to Learn: PayPal Holdings, Inc. (PYPL) Jump 1.06%

Melissa Arnold - 0
PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) went up by 1.06% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $204.23 and move...
Read more
Hot Stocks

What Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) Doesn’t Want You to Know

Nicola Day - 0
Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) went up by 1.21% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $335.88 and move down...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Is TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (TXMD) a good SWING-TRADE Candidate?

Daisy Galbraith - 0
TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD) went up by 1.29% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $4.32 and move down...
Read more
Hot Stocks

DXC Technology Company (DXC) – the Stock that lost -6.00% this week!

Ethane Eddington - 0
DXC Technology Company (NYSE:DXC) went up by 1.39% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $38.37 and move...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Understanding the Risk vs Reward for Facebook, Inc. (FB)

Denise Gardner - 0
Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) went up by 1.64% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $278.89 and move down...
Read more

Business

Business

3M Company (MMM): All the Basics You Need to Know

Ethane Eddington - 0
3M Company (NYSE:MMM) went up by 1.13% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $182.54 and move down...
Read more
Business

KAR Auction Services, Inc. (KAR) Fundamental and Technical Analysis Explained

Denise Gardner - 0
KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) went up by 1.22% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $28.61 and...
Read more
Business

NiSource Inc. (NI) rising towards new 52-week high

Melissa Arnold - 0
NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) went up by 1.36% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $30.67 and move down...
Read more
Business

What’s Behind The Coca-Cola Company (KO) Volatile Ride?

Nicola Day - 0
The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) went up by 1.46% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $60.13 and move...
Read more
Business

Why Parsley Energy, Inc. (PE) Is ‘Ahead Of Itself ‘

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) went up by 1.67% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $20.80 and move...
Read more

Companies

Companies

Price Trends About United Rentals, Inc. (URI) You Should Know

Denise Gardner - 0
United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) went up by 1.09% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $186.78 and move...
Read more
Companies

Technical Traders Must Watch Everi Holdings Inc. (EVRI)

Melissa Arnold - 0
Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) went up by 1.22% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $14.88 and move...
Read more
Companies

Extreme Networks, Inc. (EXTR) set up for great things

Nicola Day - 0
Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) went up by 1.35% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $8.00 and move...
Read more
Companies

Is Autodesk, Inc. (ADSK) A ‘Must-Own’ Growth Stock?

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) went up by 1.42% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $251.39 and move up...
Read more
Companies

Why Valvoline Inc. (VVV) Shares Are Shooting Higher After Recent Events

Ethane Eddington - 0
Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) went up by 1.64% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $23.90 and move down...
Read more

Quick Links