JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) Loss -5.62% in one Year: What’s Next?

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) went up by 2.82% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $141.10 and move down -41.02%, while JPM stocks collected 0.35% of gains with the last five trading sessions.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Worth an Investment?

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM) scored price to earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 13.48 times of increase in earnings at the present.

JPM Market Performance

JPM stocks went up by 0.35% for the week, with the monthly jump of 1.81% and a quarterly performance of 4.42%, while its annual performance rate touched -5.62%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 1.25% for JPM stocks with the simple moving average of -9.85% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Atlantic Equities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see JPM stock at the price of $120. The rating they have provided for JPM stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on July 22, 2020.

Wolfe Research gave “ Outperform” rating to JPM stocks, setting the target price at $120 in the report published on July 9, 2020.

JPM Stocks 2.45% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought JPM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, JPMorgan Chase & Co. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -29.09% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 2.13%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 1.98%, while the shares surge at the distance of +3.26% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by +0.19% upper at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, JPM went up by +0.35%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of -22.61% of losses for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $98.98. In addition, JPMorgan Chase & Co. saw -28.22% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further losses.

JPM Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM), starting from BURKE STEPHEN B, who bought 75,000 shares at the price of $87.99 back on Apr 16. After this action, Rushing now owns 75,000 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co., valued at $6,598,958 with the latest closing price.

BACON ASHLEY, the Chief Risk Officer of JPMorgan Chase & Co., sold 13,027 shares at the value of $91.12 during a trade that took place back on Apr 15, which means that BACON ASHLEY is holding 137,243 shares at the value of $1,187,081 based on the most recent closing price.

JPM Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at +27.29 for the present operating margin. The net margin for JPMorgan Chase & Co. stands at +24.19. Total capital return value is set at 5.06, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.20. Equity return holds the value 10.00%, with 0.80% for asset returns.

Based on JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM), the company’s capital structure generated 262.39 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 72.41.